A Nigerian wildlife expert dismissed claims that traditional plants could repel snakes after singer Nanyah’s death

He stated that no plant could prevent snakes, saying they are drawn to food sources and shelter

The expert explained that rodents, bushy surroundings, and poor sanitation attracted snakes into homes

A Nigerian wildlife expert and conservationist has dismissed claims that certain plants can keep snakes away from homes, amid growing discussions following the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene.

The 26-year-old vocalist passed away at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, due to a snake bite at her Abuja residence on Saturday, January 31, triggering grief and tributes in Nigeria.

The wildlife expert, known on X by @arojinle1, shared his views as many Nigerians spoke about a mystical traditional belief of some plants/herbs or shrubs that have the ability to repel snakes or prevent snake bites.

According to some Nigerians, Bitter Kola, Lemongrass, and Ewé Tàbà (in Yorubaland) are rumoured to be snake repellents.

Expert speaks on traditional snake repellents

Reacting to the conversation, @arojinle1 stated plainly that no plant has the ability to drive snakes away. According to him, snakes are attracted to environments that provide food and shelter, not deterred by vegetation planted around homes.

“NO PLANT CAN REPEL SNAKES,” he wrote. “If you have bushes around and you have rodents in your house, nothing you plant will stop snakes from visiting one day.”

The wildlife expert explained that snakes typically follow their prey, such as rats and other rodents. He noted that overgrown bushes, poor sanitation, and the presence of rodents increase the likelihood of snakes entering residential areas.

What to do when bitten by snake

This comes after he outlined seven steps to take after being bitten by a snake. According to him:

1. Move away from the snake carefully so you don't get bitten again. Try and see if you can get a description of the snake while moving away. This is helpful.

2. Even though this is very difficult to do, you must not panic. Panic makes your heart beat faster, which can spread venom quicker if it's venomous. Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Try to keep the bitten area at or slightly below heart level (don't raise it high).

3. Remove anything tight near the bite.

4. Only try to drive or move yourself to the hospital if you've exhausted all other options. Your best bet if to call someone that can come and take you. This is to ensure that you keep physical activities at minimal level. Don't try to start running after the snake too. All these will increase your heartbeat and spread the venom faster.

5. While waiting for the person you called, clean the bite gentle with soap and water.

6. Immobilize the bitten area. Keep the limb as still as possible.

7. Get to a hospital as quickly and safely as possible. This is the most important step. Don't wait to see if symptoms get worse. Even if you feel okay at first, serious problems can start hours later.

