A young lady took to social media to pour out her mind after the death of her friend, singer Ifunanya Nwangene.

The young lady spoke about the character of the singer and the snake that bit her in her apartment in Abuja

She also shared sensitive details about the singer and the meeting they both had the night before she passed away

A young lady, who happens to be a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene, the late singer who died in an Abuja hospital after being bitten by snakes in her apartment, has spoken out about the true character of the late singer.

The young lady took to her social media page to mourn the death of her friend while recalling the moments they had shared together and the things she read online about her passing.

Young lady recalls final moments with late singer Ifunanya Nwangene. Photo Source: Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene/Preye Waibode

Source: Facebook

Friend mourns late singer Ifunanya

Preye Waibode, in a post on her Facebook page, explained how she felt reading about the death of Ifunanya:

"Sha don’t understand anything because Nanya has no business being dead right now, and her sweet name changing to 'body'... This thing is like a movie... I don’t understand anything... From the point her message dropped that she was bitten by a snake, to seeing her struggle for breath at the hospital, to being rolled out to the mortuary, to church, to seeing snake videos, my body has been shaking, my head has been banging... I don’t understand anything 😢."

Friend mourns late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, recalls her true character. Photo Source: Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene/Preye Waibode

Source: Facebook

Long before her death, she spoke about a night she and the late singer had a nice time together, after which they went their separate ways:

"How did we move from just laughing and cracking jokes the night before, and dropping you off to ensure your safety, not knowing we were dropping you with snakes... okay fine, snake happened..."

"How did we move from you needing oxygen and anti-venom to embalming within a short time... You were supposed to hang in there."

"I was just hearing different things so fast... Snake bite, oxygen, anti-venom, antidote, she’s gone... gone to where? Mortuary for embalming, administering formalin, death certificate, ambulance, body to Enugu... 'like body'... Like how? 😢😢😢."

"What were two snakes doing in Ifunanya’s house? Who sent those evil things? Wetin Cobra and whatever other evil one find go my friend house in that kind of environment."

She went on to speak about the character of Ifunanya and the type of person she was:

"Okay, snakes don’t attack except being provoked... But she didn’t provoke you... She doesn’t even look for trouble. To accomplish your mission, you climbed her bed and bit her hand... Why? 😢😢... Like why... just why? And this thing is normal? A bright light just turned off just like that."

"Just like Ifunanya Nwangene just like that 😢, all the shows lined up for you in February—who would do them? So you just carried your voice and all your sweetness, brightness, and sense of humor, and left."

The young lady made several other statements about the late singer in her viral post.

Reactions as friends remembers late Ifunanya

Martha said:

"Eternal rest grant unto her and let perpetual light shine on her."

Peter added:

"May God grant her rest and console all lovers of music."

Stressed:

"It's hard one to bear. Take heart my dearest Agatha. May her soul rest in peace."

Maria added:

"I'm so sorry dear. God console us all. A big loss to all. God grant her rest. 😔."

