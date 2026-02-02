A member of the singing group to which the late Ifunanya belonged has shared how she passed away, revealing that he was with her at the hospital

In the post, he also stated the efforts made by the medical facility where she was taken and what her neighbours did to assist her

His account has generated reactions among fans, with many sharing their views on what led to the young singer’s death

Sam Ezugwu, the director of the Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir and opera group to which Ifunanya Nwangene belonged, has shared details of how the singer passed away.

The music industry was thrown into mourning after the death of the rising star was announced online.

In a post that has been making the rounds, it was stated that after the singer was reportedly bitten by a snake, she sent a message to members of her group, who immediately rallied around her.

Some members made it to the hospital, where they assisted in ensuring that she received medical attention.

According to Sam Ezugwu, after antivenom was administered, the hospital requested additional doses of neostigmine.

Calls were made to several pharmacies before the medication was eventually found at Skylark Pharmacy near the National Hospital.

By that time, Ifunnaya was no longer able to speak and could only communicate through hand gestures. As the group was leaving the hospital to get the medication, she reportedly stopped breathing and was placed on oxygen.

Choir member shares more details about late Ifunanya

Sam Ezugwu further stated that while they were at the pharmacy, he called to check on Ifunnaya and was informed that efforts were being made to resuscitate her. However, by the time they returned to the hospital, she had been declared deceased.

He added that the singer's father was contacted and reportedly instructed that her body should be placed in an ambulance and taken to Enugu State for burial.

According to Ezugwu, when a snake handler later visited her home, three snakes, including a cobra, were reportedly found in her room.

Neighbours share what Ifunnaya did after the bite

Ezugwu also recounted the efforts made by Ifunnaya’s neighbours after she was bitten on the wrist. He said one neighbour attempted to start his car three times, but it failed. As a result, Ifunnaya reportedly ran about 500 metres to the estate gate to get a motorcycle that took her to the hospital.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Ifunnayas demise

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@tcexquisitelooks wrote:

"Chai, that running made the venom spread even before she got to the hospital"

@utchaay said:

"Omg, she really tried to save her own life, running 500 meters to the estate gate, climbing a bike with a snake bite. Ifunanya, you are one strong girl oo. If it is by strength, you would have survived. God bless you, may eternal light continue to shine upon you and may your soul rest in peace. "

@aschi_07 reacted:

"Three what? Found where? How? Omo, i couldn't sleep last night, still unable to sleep. God abeg o. What is this? Ify baby, Go well."

@wildflower2348 commented:

"I saw a post on Facebook where they warned her about snakes in her house, 3 snakes for that matter and that was last year."

