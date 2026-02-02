Viral WhatsApp messages claimed chewing cashew tree bark treated venomous snake bites including black mamba attacks

Scientific studies showed cashew bark extract only delayed venom effects in animals and did not cure snake bites

Medical experts and the WHO warned that only approved antivenom effectively treated snakebite victims

A viral WhatsApp message claims that chewing the bark of a cashew tree can effectively treat venomous snake bites.

This also includes those from highly dangerous species such as the black mamba.

Does Cashew Bark Cure Deadly Snake Bites? Here is What We Know

The message, which urges recipients to share it widely, has resurfaced online after first circulating in 2022 and is now being shared on Facebook by several users, as reported by Dubawa.

The claim has attracted positive reactions from some social media users. One commenter, Haruna Abdullahi, described the information as “very informative and useful."

While another, Udu Ego, thanked a Facebook user for sharing what he believed was helpful knowledge.

However, experts warn that such claims can be misleading and potentially dangerous.

Snake bites: What is known about the cashew tree

The cashew tree, scientifically known as Anacardium occidentale, is native to Brazil but widely cultivated in tropical countries including Nigeria, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. While the fruit and nut are well known, the bark has long been used in traditional medicine.

Studies show that cashew bark contains compounds such as anacardic acid and cardol, which have antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. These qualities explain its use in some traditional remedies, but they do not automatically make it an antidote to snake venom.

How snakebite treatment actually works

Medical experts explain that antivenom is the only proven treatment for venomous snake bites.

Antivenom is produced by injecting small amounts of venom into animals such as horses or sheep and then harvesting the antibodies their immune systems produce. These antibodies are purified and administered to snakebite victims.

Crucially, antivenoms are specific to particular snake species. Health professionals warn that relying on unproven remedies can delay proper treatment and increase the risk of death.

Snake bites: What scientific studies say

A study conducted by the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Mysore in India found that cashew bark extract reduced bleeding, swelling and muscle damage in mice bitten by snakes.

However, the venom remained lethal, although death occurred more slowly in mice that received the extract.

The researchers concluded that the extract might be a “beneficial first-aid treatment in viper bites,” but not a cure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its guidelines on snakebite management, cautions that “most traditional methods are useless and harmful” and strongly advises against relying on herbal treatments.

Experts dismiss antivenom claims

A zoologist, Eric Kuju, told DUBAWA that although cashew bark contains compounds of medicinal interest, there is no documented evidence that it works as an antivenom.

“The study carried out in India was limited to laboratory rats. It did not progress to larger mammals or humans. At best, the extract delays the action of the venom; it does not save lives," he said.

A pharmacist, Rachel Vincent, also dismissed the claim, saying she was unaware of any scientific evidence supporting cashew bark as a treatment for snake bites.

“There is nothing available to show it has antivenom properties,” she said.

The claim has also been debunked by fact-checking organisations including Africa Check, AFP Fact Check and The Healthy Indian Project.

