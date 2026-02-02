While many people mourned and paid tributes to the late Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake, some came up with possible reasons why a snake found its way to her house

One conspiratorial theory that made the rounds on social media was that Nanyah's lovely voice must have attracted the snake, claiming that snakes are drawn to music

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dr Mark Ofua, a snake expert who runs the Saint Mark's Animal Hospital in Lagos, responded to the viral claim of snakes' attraction to music

The death of fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene has led to an outpouring of grief and sorrow in Nigeria, with some blaming the hospital for failing to provide her with anti-venom when she came seeking help after a snake bite.

A section of netizens believed that Nanyah's sweet voice and music must have attracted the snake that found its way to her Abuja residence.

Nanya, known for her versatility, blending opera, jazz, classical music and soul, died on Saturday, January 31, after a snake bite.

Are snakes attracted to music?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dr Mark Ofua, a veterinary and snake expert who has practised since 2014, said snakes are not attracted to music.

According to Dr Mark, snakes do not have external ears like humans and, as such, do not hear sounds. He, however, noted that snakes feel vibrations. In his words:

"Snakes are not attracted to music. In fact, snakes do not have external ears as we do and so do not hear sounds as we do. They feel vibrations.

"The video you see of snakes ‘dancing’ to the music of the indian snake charmers is just the snakes moving in response to the movement of the flute while their eyes are fixed on the threat…They’re just recalibrating the distance!

"So if you see a snake scream all you like…If the ground doesn’t pick up vibrations, you are safe. And no, they won’t come for your music taste."

