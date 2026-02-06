A video showing the emotional statement made by the brother of Ifunanya Nwangene several years ago has surfaced online

The brother shared his experience about how he felt at the beginning of her singing career and recalled a special moment

Ifunanya Nwangene could be seen in the old video laughing as her brother explained the things she did that made him tell her to shut up

A video showing a statement by Kingsley Nwangene, the brother of late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene, has surfaced online days after her death.

In the video, Kingsley could be heard narrating how he felt during the early stage of his sister’s music career. He gave an example of something she used to do in the bathroom that once made him tell her to shut up.

Ifunanya's brother speaks in old video

The video made its way online days after the death of Ifunanya Nwangene was confirmed.

Since reports of her death, different individuals have shared their stories on how the incident has affected them.

A lady recently went viral online after she shared a video showing what she saw at the entrance of Ifunanya Nwangene’s mother’s house during a condolence visit.

Another lady, who attended the same university as the late singer, also shared a post detailing what Ifunanya Nwangene gave her several years ago while they were both in school.

While the public continues to mourn her death, a video of Ifunanya’s brother, Kingsley Nwangene, has also surfaced online.

In the video, Ifunanya brought her mother and brother to her audition at the Voice of Nigeria.

After she was asked some questions, the host turned to Kingsley and asked if he had always supported his sister from the moment he discovered her musical talent.

In response, he gave an honest answer.

Kingsley Nwangene mentioned that Ifunanya was always singing around the house. He also recalled a particular moment when he had to tell her to shut up because she was singing in the bathroom and he got tired of it.

Brother shares honest take on sister's talent

He said:

“She’s always singing in the house. I wouldn’t even lie, I get tired. In the bedroom she goes aaarh…”

However, he revealed that he later grew to love what she did after seeing her perform in church.

He added:

“I’m like, shut up. But then, it’s something I’ve grown to love, and sometimes in the church when you see your sister up there singing, it’s nice.”

Watch the video below:

