A lawyer has reacted to the death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away after being bitten by snakes

The lawyer, in a viral post on social media, challenged the cause of the singer’s death and called for an investigation

He also mentioned the names of some powerful people the police should investigate to understand the death of the singer

Following the death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake, a Nigerian lawyer has spoken out about her passing and mentioned five people the police should investigate to understand how she died.

The lawyer made the statement following several news reports confirming the death of the fast-rising singer.

Lawyer calls for investigation into Ifunanya's death

The legal practitioner, The People's Parliament, in a Facebook post spoke from a legal perspective while adding that he doesn’t believe the lady died as a result of a snake bite.

He shared:

“Speaking from a legal angle, I don’t want to believe the narration that this beautiful young lady passed as a result of snake bite.”

Speaking about the police and what needs to be investigated in this situation, he said:

“I urge the Nigerian Police to investigate the cause of this lady’s death.”

In the statement, the lawyer mentioned people who need to be investigated. They include her neighbors, people she might have issues with, the President, the health minister, and the owner of a specific Facebook page.

He added:

“The law is not emotional.”

“The snake should be investigated.”

“Her neighbors should be investigated.”

“Her WhatsApp and call history should be investigated, to know who she currently had any issue with.”

“Such person should be investigated.”

“Minister Wike should be investigated, if the report is true that hospitals in Abuja don’t have Snake Anti-Venom.”

“The President should be investigated for failure to provide Nigerians with good health services enough to survive a snake bite.”

He also drew the attention of the police to a Facebook page and called for investigation:

“There is a page called Anonymous, I heard they predicted this whole thing before it played out.”

“The person behind that page should be investigated.”

He concluded:

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

Reactions as lawyer speaks about singer's death

Ella added:

"The way I attacked my black cord yesterday night as it mistakenly touched my leg , you will think it's something else..I gave the werey better karate eeh before I realized it was just my poor cord."

Boo noted:

"As I hear this news na so one lizard 🦎 run enter my room by mistake, Sha the lizard 🦎 die by correction. I kill am like say na cobra 🐍."

Omar shared:

"A prominent snake charmer from Zaria claimed that two things attract snakes to our homes;Egg shells and Rats.He elaborated that a snake can smell an egg shell thrown carelessly even from a far distance,and it can also chase Rats through the ceiling;Some battles fought in your ceilings are not just between Rats."

Esther said:

"Still in this country, I once heard that snake swallowed millions of naira. Abeg, was it investigated??. Dat same snake ooo."

