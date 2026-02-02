The death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, also known as Nanyah, has led to an outpouring of grief in Nigeria, and a heightened panic and fear about snakes

People worry about what to do when bitten by snakes, and a wildlife and snake expert has highlighted seven steps to take

The snake expert warned against applying ice or cold packs to the area bitten by a snake, stressing that it is ineffective and could damage the tissue

A Nigerian wildlife and conservationist, known via his verified X handle as @arojinle1, has highlighted things to do in the event of a snake bite, following the tragic death of fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene.

The 26-year-old vocalist passed away at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, due to a snake bite at her Abuja residence on Saturday, January 31, triggering grief and tributes in Nigeria.

What to do when bitten by snake

In a now-viral X post on February 1, the snake expert outlined seven steps to take after being bitten by a snake. According to him:

1. Move away from the snake carefully so you don't get bitten again. Try and see if you can get a description of the snake while moving away. This is helpful.

2. Even though this is very difficult to do, you must not panic. Panic makes your heart beat faster, which can spread venom more quickly if it's venomous. Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Try to keep the bitten area at or slightly below heart level (don't raise it high).

3. Remove anything tight near the bite.

4. Only try to drive or move yourself to the hospital if you've exhausted all other options. Your best bet if to call someone who can come and take you. This is to ensure that you keep physical activities to a minimal level. Don't try to start running after the snake, too. All these will increase your heartbeat and spread the venom faster.

5. While waiting for the person you called, clean the bite gently with soap and water.

6. Immobilise the bitten area. Keep the limb as still as possible.

7. Get to a hospital as quickly and safely as possible. This is the most important step. Don't wait to see if symptoms get worse. Even if you feel okay at first, serious problems can start hours later.

What not to do after snake bite

The snake expert further highlighted five moves to avoid when bitten by a snake. He wrote:

1. Don't use a tourniquet (tight band or string to stop blood flow). It can cause more tissue damage.

2. Don't cut the bite or try to su'ck out venom. This can cause infection or more harm.

3. Don't apply ice or cold packs. It doesn't help and may damage tissue.

4. Don't drink alcohol or caffeine. They can speed up how your body reacts.

5. Don't take painkillers unless your doctor prescribes them. Some painkillers can increase bleeding.

Snakes: Expert's advice sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the snake expert's advice below:

@paris_wisdom said:

"Very helpful step by step process. Although realistically for a person experiencing snake bites the first time, one and two might be difficult. The key remains: government should treat it as urgent and get antivenoms in every hospital for the dangerous species we have."

@Fixxxer_ said:

"In the unfortunate case where there's no anti-venom, is there any other remedy?

"It's crazy asking this question but unfortunately we're in Nigeria where people die of snakebites in 2026."

@peris_ja said:

"To be honest, it will be hard to take a description of the snake that bites you, as what will be running through your mind is survival."

@papilayi said:

"Thanks for clarifying the not tying part, that has been passed down to restrict the spread of the venom."

@IbrahimBurour said:

"In practical terms, do you think it is possible not to panic? There is no way one will see snake and not panic. Snakes are deadly."

@alaomi3322 said:

"Ok, thanks olùkọ́. While growing up, grandpa thought me to look for alubosa eléwé, chewing it and pour it to the area the snake bite follow by little ayajọ...he said the snake would die and the venom would come out. The ayajọ is still in my brain till tomorrow."

