Following Nanyah’s death from snakebite, Aproko Doctor has explained how snakebite victims should first be treated

He shared a video of what victims must do before locating a hospital with anti-venom, to avoid the spread of the venom

Many hailed him for the practical example as the video trended, as some pointed out observation about his video

Popular Nigerian doctor and health influencer Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, has shared the first aid treatment for snakebite.

He said this following the death of rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, also known as Nanyah, who died due to a snakebite.

Aproko Doctor explains what victims can do first after a snakebite.

According to reports, the young singer passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Aproko Doctos explains first aid treatment for snakebite

Taking to his Instagram page, @aproko_doctor showed the first aid treatement for snake bite.

He mentioned that the victim should remain calm during the process and should endeavour to locate a good hospital with anti-venom immediately.

His post was captioned:

"This is what to do when a snake bites you. Share this to save a life!"

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Aproko Doctor's snakebite first-aid treatment

@tobi_neri said:

"I remember being beaten by a scorpion. It’s the most unforgettable moment of my life as a teenager. The venom was so fast I could feel it move. My dad held my hand and my uncle place black stone from Israel on it and it drew out the venom. It was given to us then at church ECWA don’t know if it exists but yes the black stone worked."

@akin_akala said:

"Snake bite way I no plan for? Where I for see bandaid quickly? We go try remain calm."

@mm2dworld said:

"What happened to tying up a spot close to where you’ve been bitten, so that the venom does not spread. Doesn’t that work anymore?"

@nnachalu said

"If the snake bites one on the breast, where are we supposed to tie? Asking for a friend."

@its.adekemi said:

"Doctor, remain calm you say? Ah that’s gonna be very difficult. And you said to mark the bite point, where will one see marker at that critical moment and not shout for help?? Doctor this one go hard oo."

@mamas_agiddijollof said:

"Clover hospital wuse 2 close National Hospital treated me last year when a Scorpio stung me. Y’all are welcome."

@officialbolanle babs said:

"Before you wrap the whole hand, the poison don move. Tie rope some inches behind the bite spot."

@vigra_inc said:

"Just buy and keep the anti-venom vaccine in your homes, man. Whenever the need arises, take it immediately — don’t wait. This is to avoid the usual lackadaisical response from a government that clearly doesn’t care enough about the welfare of its citizens."

Nanyah died on 31 January 2026 from a snakebite.

