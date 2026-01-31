A woman who attended a church for the first time shared how she was embarrassed by an usher she met at the entrance

She explained her encounter with the usher, stating that all eyes were on her after the usher approached her over the issue

The woman also shared why she regretted attending the church, sparking reactions from netizens on social media

A Nigerian lady shared what happened when she attended a church for the first time.

The first-timer shared an encounter with an usher at the church that left her embarrassed and made her regret attending.

First-timer Shares How Usher Embarrassed Her in Church, Regrets Attending: “All Eyes Were on Me”

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @ololadeafolabii, the lady shared how she was given an offering envelope at the church entrance, which she turned down because she didn't have money.

She also shared how the usher approached her with the church account details and asked her how much she would transfer as offering, noting that all eyes were on her.

The lady narrated:

"As a first timer, I felt so embarrassed because I started blaming myself that why did I even go to the church? Churches please, you can do better."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail first timers' experience in church

samuelbrown

"Madam it’s simple, take the envelope and drop it back, no church will force you to drop money no be everything una go dey carry camera."

TessyQueensaa

It’s not the lady’s fault o,bcs at d end of d service,dey are goin to ask d amount dat entered d church pockets through her,most of those workers were be given target,may God help us o sha,if u no get money,pray and dance in ur house to avoid embarrassment,God is everywhere."

Diamond beauty home

sitting at home cis no money no even make sense go church nd dance if dem won force u ask them se them be business center ni if truly na God them dey obey he sees ur hrt."

soft touch23

One church have rejected my offering before. I don't know how they discovered the offering was mine and they announced it publicly that the money is small."

Prophetess Patience Ufford

What about a first timer that entered our church yesterday Sunday 18/1/2026 and was asking me for money after service. a family man, which I peacefully transfer some money from my personal account to him without letting the next person to know he was begging for money, No body hears about it till now that I'm seeing this video. I just feel it's not everything about the church that must be brought on social media, some issues can be addressed off camera. please my dear sister sorry about the embarrassment, that could just be a negative attitude from the usher which the pastor may not even be aware of."

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng