A lady was left devastated after sharing details of an international scholarship opportunity with her best friend

According to the lady, she had stumbled upon the opportunity and believed it would benefit both her and her best friend

Sadly, after telling her best friend about it, she received a response that broke her heart, which she later shared online with her followers

A friendship was put to the test when a young lady shared a lucrative international scholarship opportunity with her closest friend, only to receive a response that left her heartbroken.

She posted the full story via her official X account and it garnered lots of comments from social media users.

Lady disappointed after sharing scholarship details with best friend

Identified as @sheisscherry on X, the lady narrated that she had come across the scholarship and thought it would be a perfect fit for both her and her friend.

She reached out to her friend, excited to share the opportunity, but the response she got was far from what she expected.

According to her, her friend disclosed that she had already applied for the scholarship, leaving her feeling devastated and questioning the true nature of their friendship.

She was so hurt by the response and took to social media to share her experience with her followers.

In her words:

"I saw an international scholarship opportunity that could be of benefit to me and my best friend and decided to share it with her, only for her to say "I already applied for it".

Reactions trail lady's experience with best friend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Big Baz said:

"Don't hide your feelings, sit her down and talk to her about it. If it hurts you, let her know and hear her out. It will help you heal faster."

Zaye said:

"Wawwwu. Well there are two sides to stories. Just because she told you she has already applied and not get u involved doesn't mean she is a bad person. We often mistakes intentions. And in this kind of cases u just have to call her attention to it."

Pearligee said:

"Tell her how you feel. It’s her reaction afterwards that will determine if you were ever friends and if you’ll continue to be friends. I know the CS is saying it’s one sided but if this is the first time, it might just be an omission."

CB said:

"I’ll keep saying it there’s nothing like best friends but people are not ready to accept that reality. Now tell me what’s best in these friendship just bunch of people pretending to care about each other cause of English."

Axiom said:

"I have someone that behaves like Mr Know it all too. I'll teach him something, he'll say that he's learned it since last week but still fail at it."

Ibrahim reacted:

"You can only feel bad if it is not the first time. Sow just do those scholarship stuff just for the sake of doing it. She might not be expecting much and she just doesn't want to 'bother' you."

Purple added:

"It actually happens that the people we think about in such instances don't think about us at all they also have their own people."

