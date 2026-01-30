A student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who once took to the streets to beg for money, has graduated

She took to the streets several years ago to beg for money to pay her school fees so she wouldn’t drop out

The young lady has shared a video on her social media page, showing that she has completed her education

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwakemisola Emmanuel, who went viral in 2023 after she went on the streets to beg for a sum of ₦225,000, which was her school fees, has finally graduated from the university.

This was revealed in a post she shared on her social media page, which has since garnered numerous reactions.

Young lady who once begged for school fees graduates from UNILAG. Photo Source: Tiktok/kemacraft

Source: TikTok

UNILAG student celebrates graduation

In the video she posted on her page, @kemacraft, she added different scenes showing the moment she held a cardboard with various words written on it.

On one of the cardboards she held, the words read:

"I don't want to drop out, please help me with my school fees."

After her post went viral several years ago, she received assistance from an organization identified as @Fewchore.

UNILAG student who sought help online finally graduates. Photo Source: Tiktok/kemacraft

Source: TikTok

In the same video she uploaded, it shows that she has now graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), years after she had taken to the streets to beg for money to pay her fees.

Reactions as lady bags degree

redifinedangel0 noted:

"This made me shed a tear . Congrats stranger."

Ayo_ocean45 stressed:

"The kind of struggle we should be raising money for. No be to contribute money go buy car for person wey go BBN come back."

Lillah added:

"Omo 🤧 is like Na to go stand for road like this cause this my situation right now."

Deborah noted:

"once you r not ashamed in this our country called Nigeria one will make it hmm courage and boldness is actually good."

Maeba Rockey said:

"Once you have no shame, the world will conform to your strength . Congratulations 💝. I’m proud of you.'

emmanuelchideramedia wrote:

"Aww God had Your life Already Planned And Nothing could Change it Congrats Bby❤Wishing To Have A Little Courage Like this."

jessica.sucre6 noted:

"I have never been more happy for a stranger like I am right now 🙏🥹May God bless u that one day u become a hand to someone who was in your situation."

LIPGLOSS VENDOR IN LEKKI shared:

"Congratulations God will bless you this is just the beginning girl."

SIMDI GEE ||Content Creator wrote:

"Just saw the video now of him talking about it now.'

Providence said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 Tough times never last but tough people do 👏."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNILAG graduate, who was an average student in secondary school, went viral online. He shared that even though he struggled before, he finished university with a high CGPA and earned two degrees.

UNILAG law graduate shares touching childhood story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) touched many hearts online. She shared a story from her childhood about how money problems almost made her start school late.

She graduated in 2025 with a First Class degree in Law and was the second-best student in her faculty.

Source: Legit.ng