A Nigerian pastor shared how he gave his wife the first car he bought while he walked on the streets

He explained why he decided to do so, while sharing what he did for his wife when he bought another car

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's “sacrifice” for his wife, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian man, Uchechukwu Onwuzo, proudly shared what he did for his wife after buying his very first car.

He said that he gave the car to his wife while he trekked, sparking reactions from netizens.

Man gives his first car to his wife and continued trekking. Photo: X/@UcheOnwuzo, felixmizioznikov via Getty Images. Car image for illustration only.

In a tweet by @UcheOnwuzo on X, the man said that when he bought his second car, he gave it to the wife and used the older one.

According to him, he did so because he was an Anambra man, as he advised ladies to marry men from the state.

His tweet read:

“As an Anambra man, when I bought my first car, I gave it to my wife and walked. When I bought another one, I gave her the newer one and took the older one. Anambra men obey the Bible command of “husbands love your wives and sacrifice for them." A good Anambra man is the prize. Find one and marry him quickly.”

When accused of being a “simp”, he responded:

“fIt's not o. God has blessed me because of it. If loving me wife as God commands is simping. Then let me simp.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man gives wife first car

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's “sacrifice” for his wife.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ExcellentOkoli said:

"Smh... Na you people dey use this nonsense stereotype to us. There's nothing about being Anambra man and this thing you wrote here."

@Naija_Breed said:

"This is simping of the highest order. Stop embarrassing Anambra men."

@simplykaycee411 said:

"Na why many of una men dey father other men children cos the prize feels money is wot wins a woman's heart."

@FigLynch said:

"Hope you cook and wash her clothes too, if not your love is not complete yet, so you are yet to get the full blessings, nkita Nwanyi zuru na ata akwa, I'm sure your dad wasn't the one that raised/trained you."

@AfamDeluxo said:

“Lol. I love how you’re handling these trolls. They fail to understand that a wife is the mother of your children, not just some random OS. They judge marriage through the lens of the casual relationships they’re used to having with OS. . And have you noticed? Most of them are teens who aren’t even married or in a serious relationship.”

Pastor gave his wife the first car he bought and continued trekking. Photo: felixmizioznikov vis Getty Images

Man funds wife in aviation school

In a related story, a Nigerian man proudly shared why he sent his wife to aviation school despite funding her university education.

The man explained why he had no problem with his wife being more educated than he was, since he only had a degree.

Many who came across the post hailed the man for supporting his wife and her career goals, while some had other opinions.

