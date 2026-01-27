A Nigerian woman shared an emotional video after her mother responded coldly to her plea for comfort

She had called home, hoping to rest and feel supported, but was met with a dismissive question instead

The video sparked reactions online, with many relating to the lack of emotional support in African families

A Nigerian woman has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a heartbreaking moment of a phone call she had with her mother.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the woman, while in tears, narrated how she decided to call her mother to express how tired she has been and her wish to return home for a short rest.

A Nigerian lady breaks down in tears following her mother's harsh response to her. Photo credit: wirestock. Image source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, she only wanted to leave her current environment and find comfort at home with her mother, even if only for a few days.

Lady breaks down following call with mother

She said she told her mother:

"Mommy. I am tired. let me just stay... even if it's not for one week, let me stay with you."

She explained that she simply needed her mother's care and support, as well as a safe space to rest. However, her mother’s response surprised and deeply hurt her.

Instead of reassurance, she claimed her mother asked,

“Wetin you want come do?” which translates to “What are you coming to do?”

The woman described the response as heartbreaking, saying it made her feel unloved and unsupported.

A Nigerian woman breaks down in tears after her mother allegedly responded coldly to her plea for comfort. Photo credit: @Teeniiola. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

She noted that some people appear to have family around them but still feel completely alone emotionally.

In her words:

Some of us no really get genuine love. And it's heartbreaking. Some of us we get people but, e be like say we no get anybody."

Despite her pain, the woman ended her message with a note of hope, encouraging herself and others going through similar experiences.

“It’s not good. This too shall pass. It will,” she said.

The video has since drawn widespread reactions online.

Reactions to lady's outburst concerning her mother

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kotosiaface17 said:

"I can hear a baby for background, first of all is she a baby mama or she’s a married woman? Before I waste my piety, I would like to know the status of that baby."

@realofafrica101 wrote:

"Wetin you see na 1% of wetin men dey see."

@Uchechukwu29 commented:

"Nigerian parents often don’t speak the language of emotional exhaustion. To them, tired means lazy, overwhelmed means lack of prayer, burnout turns to “when we were your age…' It is well."

@AnnieSaliss wrote:

"African parenting is like military training, no emotional support whatsoever, and it’s quite disturbing."

@Walters69081013 commented:

"Hey girl, just go home and relax for a week or two and continue this hustle afterwards. No go die nor run mad on the hustle, e no hi make sense. As you are truly exhausted so, go home and come back."

Lady shares mother's last words to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a heartbroken lady shared how her mother told her who was responsible for her death just minutes before she died.

She also shared the deep instruction her mother gave her in her final moments, as she cursed her mother's killer.

The lady’s post caught people’s attention and moved them to tears, with some netizen sharing their personal experiences.

Source: Legit.ng