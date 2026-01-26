A lady has cried out bitterly on social media over the actions of her uncle who recently lost his wife to the cold hands of death

In her tweet shared via her official account, she lamented that the young man was using his late wife's social to post her photos

Massive reactions trailed her post as social media users shared their similar experiences and suggestions in the comments

A lady has made a heart-wrenching plea on social media, seeking support and understanding in the wake of her uncle's bereavement.

She lamented bitterly over her uncle's unusual behaviour following the death of his wife, her aunt.

Husband drops comments with late wife's socials

The grieving niece, identified as @lele_mkhondo on X, shared guys online, sparking condolence messages mfrom her followers.

Her concern revolves around her uncle's use of his late wife's social media accounts to share photos, a move that has left her and others feeling uneasy.

Her post sparked lots of reactions, with many social media users expressing their sympathy and offering words of comfort.

The responses also revealed that many had faced similar situations as they emphasised the complexities of grief and the different ways people cope with loss.

The lady narrated:

"Someone please talk to my uncle. Brothers is using his late wife's socials to post her pictures. We buried my aunt(his wife) on Saturday. Yesterday he posted on her TikTok & someone commented Girl you broke my heart, tell why did he reply saying "it's okay girl".

Reactions as lady calls out aunt

Netizens had different things to say in the comments section.

Butter sunshine said:

"I laughed first but the sadness that followed. Maybe go visit him,gets some beers and meat to braai just the 2 of you and just let him talk."

Shoki said:

"Perhaps it's his way of healing."

Mgoodnesser said:

"Someone please check on that man grief is doing the MOST."

Proleterate said:

"You know there is karma for such foolish behavior. So warn him."

Romi said:

"I'm grieving my mom. But I'm also grieving who I was before I had to watch her take her last breath and feel her heart stop under my hand. I grieve a life of 'what if', what if she was still here? what if the cancer was detected earlier, what if she went thru another type of chemo. I grieve friendships and relationships. I'm devastated, I'm tired, I'm angry."

011 said:

"Nobody will understand us, unless it will happen to them. They think that it took s so much time to move on and continue our lives and to be happy."

VHScool added:

"I lost my dad in a horrific freak accident 16 years ago and I still have hard days. The first 5 years are hell. The first 6 months, I couldn’t even watch tv or listen to music. I just bawled hysterically every single day. Lying on the ground wishing he’d come back. It’s a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone. That jealous feeling still comes and goes, even years later. I wish I still had a dad."

