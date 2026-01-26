Tonto Dikeh revealed that she once planned to become a pastor after feeling a strong spiritual calling from a young age

The actress shared that despite stepping away from ministry at 19, her faith remained a constant part of her life

She explained her life experiences and the challenges she faced that shaped her life’s purpose

Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her early spiritual journey, revealing that she once planned to become a pastor before stepping away from that path.

The actress shared the personal revelation during a recent livestream interview with celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, where she spoke candidly about her faith, life choices, and the experiences that have shaped her.

Tonto Dikeh shares the experience that changed her life and faith forever. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Dikeh, she felt a strong calling to serve God from a very young age and remained deeply involved in church activities after completing her secondary school education.

She disclosed that, although she walked away from her plans to enter the ministry at the age of 19, her connection to God never faded.

Reflecting on her life, the actress described her journey as divinely orchestrated, explaining that the many challenges and controversies she has faced were part of a greater process meant to refine her purpose.

The mum of one noted that her life has been anything but ordinary, adding that each phase of her journey played a role in shaping her character and strengthening her resilience. She said she believes God intentionally allowed her to go through difficult seasons to mould her into the bold person she is today.

“I’ve always had this calling right from when I was a child. At 19 I was going to be a pastor, until I ran away. I’ve been in church since I left secondary school. So I had always known God intimately and intensely,” she said.

She added, “If you watch what has happened in my life, it is not ordinary. God called me and needed me to go through all I had to become the firebrand that I am today.”

The actress’ revelation has since sparked conversations online, with many praising her honesty and reflecting on how life’s challenges can shape one’s purpose.

Watch her speak below:

Tonto Dikeh's interview trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

jayligal said:

"When God wants you he wants you, funny things is even when you run away from being used, or go astray, something deep inside of you says "I know you want me, I know you need me"

annie.amos.1042 said:

"Which kind jamb questions be this naaa."

phd.dropout said:

"Make she start to dey do miracles abeg. As far she don allow her son reunite with the father, we're good."

maryann.cindy said:

"My darling pls ignore all this interviews. Na trap dem Dey set for u. Serve God the way you can. Don’t keep hopes high 🙌🙌."

dalington123 said:

"There is so much money in streaming platforms.. that’s the map ❤️."

ossyfred said:

"God is indeed a very merciful God sha! 😂"

agujoychidinma_ said:

"The last part was rubbish, those questions, you can heal headache, cold catarrh abi fibroid. Those were not necessary but kudos 👏 to Tonto for her reply. God heals, not me."

osiechits said:

"There is a lot of money in this pastor business cause as of this moment everyone can produce movies the money getting low."

badmanpreacher said:

"At 19? That u didn’t know your left from your right? That u didn’t even know if u would graduate from university or learn a handwork successfully? 19 when even professional skills are not properly honed yet? But you knew u were going to be a pastor. Somebody say “POWER “ 😂😂

benytonia said:

"This woman resemble @nkechiblessingsunday."

iam.him234 said:

"I don’t blame Africans thats why we have the type of leaders we have one day Tinubu will say God called him too and we all must accept."

