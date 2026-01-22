A heartbroken lady shared how her mother told her who was responsible for her death just minutes before she died

She also shared the deep instruction her mother gave her in her final moments, as she cursed her mother's killer

The lady’s post caught people’s attention and moved them to tears, with some netizen sharing their personal experiences

A Nigerian lady moved people to tears as she mentioned how her mother revealed her killer minutes before she passed.

She stated that she could not fight or confront her mother’s killer because of the instruction from her mother.

A lady shares how mother revealed who killed her. Photo: @ifemi175

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @ifemi175, the heartbroken lady narrated what her mother told her.

She said:

“My mum told me who killed her in the last minute. But I could not fight nor confronted her. And all she could say is Dolapo dont fight Let god fight for me.

“Even if I can't fight back mum. Go and fight for yourself pls. Let her go through the pain too Her children should be homeless with no support.Make sure you let her generation to come suffer for it

“Make sure they struggle till the death. When it's time for them to enjoy what they labored for Let the angel of death visit the house

“Whenever they are happy pour sorrow in to the family. Fight till 4th generation. Let success become their enemy. Poverty shall be thier friend. So shall it be.”

A lady shares her mother’s last deep instruction before she died. Photo: @ifemi175

Source: TikTok

She added in the comments:

"But she said I should not fight, cos my mom was in coma for days and when she could finally talk she mentioned her name and told me not to fight.

"Someone people are actually daft for me to come here and lied about my mom. Jesus i know her and my step dad but what can I do when am a woman i just pray my brothers grow fast.

"Make we revenge oo na why I send my brother go military school cos the matter no go slide like that, you think is easy to be homeless

"I got involved in so many things just to be okay started drinking,drugs just to sleep Carrying two kids ,sickness days where I wan run to. bro I no pray make you experience am ooo till now my life is not my life anymore. I leave to survive for my brothers not for me."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady’s post about mother

Demide said:

"Omoh😔my dad elder brother kill my dad because of jealousy 😔 as my mom dey find how dem go catch him cause he ran away 😪 my mom too die 😔 tho he still dey alive walking freely while me and my siblings are suffering can't wait to grow up so that I can take revenge 😔cause he killed my in front of us."

DAMMY said:

"my mom was sick for 18 good years, because they are after are life ,she later die last year,we don't even know what exactly is wrong with her,we sell all the properties but when we later find out,is the market she is selling people are not happy about what she is doing,"

HUSH_PARA (LOWKEY_FUNDZ) said:

"Na so there kill my papa last month today make it 41days 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 he didn’t had any accidents oo he fall down ooo all of a sudden he was unable to walk Rest on my comforter my biggest famz."

In a related story, a widow shared the last promise her husband made to their daughter and why he was buried in their living room.

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

Source: Legit.ng