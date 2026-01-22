A young lady shared a voice note she received from her mother after she took one of her sardines and cooked noodles with it

Many people who listened to the audio can't stop talking about the unexpected things the mother said in the trending post

The mother gave her daughter options consider and explained what she would do if she doesn’t comply

A young lady grabbed attention as she shared the voice note her mother sent to her after she ate her costly sardine without permission.

The young lady posted this on her page with a caption that explained the situation she had with her mother.

Young lady shares hilarious voice note from mother after eating her sardine. Right photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Tiktok/qu_eenchizzy, Getty Images/Jeffrey Coolidge

Source: TikTok

Lady posts mother’s voice note

In the post, @qu_eenchizzy explained in the caption that she ate her mother’s sardine after using it to make noodles.

The caption read:

"I used my mum’s sardines to make noodles."

After doing this without her permission, she shared a video of the voice message her mother sent to her, threatening what she would do if she did not get back the money for the sardine she ate.

The voice note shared in the TikTok read in part:

"Hello Chizoba, that sardine wey I keep, I go there now, one loss and I don go for dustbin go check. I see the tin there with Indomie paper, which means na you chop am."

Young lady goes viral after sharing mother’s angry voice note over sardine. Photo Source: Tiktok/qu_eenchizzy, Getty Images/Jeffrey Coolidge

Source: TikTok

"If you dey come back, bring me the sardine o. Or I go sell one of your shoes, use recover the money back. You see this nonsense, if I keep something, you go take am chop am, you go know say I dey bad o."

"Me and you go digger am today o. If you no hold the money, anywhere wey you go, remain there because if you just enter here, that money you go give me for hand. That one na original sardine o, na 2,000 you go give me. I don tell you o."

Reactions as lady posts voice note

udehbee noted:

"Abeg mumsy make I see the shoe first ,I fit buy am.Chizoba your cup don full today."

MIMIBEST wrote:

"Mummy calm na two of us , eat am."

Classy_Et_Vogue added:

"How sardine and shoe dey same Page Shoe na 2,000? Our mothers ehn."

lordbagginton stressed:

"Tell mama make she send Aza. She Dey shout on top 2k."

Omotayo added:

"Give mummy her 2k ooo or she go sell one of your shoe ooo."

oceanmoney

mothers ehh shared:

"I don laugh tire all that (me I dey bad oo no be from her mind oo."

Amaka: Said:

"Very simple, mummy dey bad well well."

Jerry walters wrote:

"Why be say if them wan you voice note them go start with hello I done talk too my mummy tire she know gree stop."

life of cheery added:

"But why you sef use the sardine na, now na your shoe wan pay the price. Follow for follow who’s in."

CAKE & FOOD IN PORT HARCOURT noted:

"IMANA Idi Bad Mana Adi’m More Bad."

bomafubaraallaput added:

"Lolz mummy no vex i will pay... forgive her.. my sister inlaw chizoba she is so good... mummy i will pay don't sale the shoe.."

Saint Sonia-New Year Baby shared:

"Mama , I want buy the shoe."

helenlacreamy noted:

"Hahahahha mummy sell the shoe."

@ned_afriq said:

"Is the fact that our mothers will always start with hello with watsapp voice note."

Dimma said:

"You go know say I dey bad, abeg pay the sardine oh."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady went viral after she shared her mother’s reaction to the outfit she wore.

Mother overjoyed as daughter gets UK visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady happily told her mother that her UK visa was approved. On hearing the news, her mother shouted with joy.

She fell on the bed, and later knelt down to thank God. The sweet moment touched many people online, and they congratulated the lady.

Source: Legit.ng