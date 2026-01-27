A young lady who is a graduate of German language at the University of Ibadan (UI) is trending again online

The young lady was offered another Germany related opportunity after her post grabbed attention on social media

The graduate is, however, yet to react to the new offer, which is currently generating reactions online

Seyi Funmi, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who recently went viral after receiving a big offer from a German school, has received another rare opportunity.

The UI graduate had posted on her social media page on 23 January, announcing that she had just bagged a degree in German Language.

Graduate of UI receives rare offer

Taking to her social media page, @Seyi_Funmiiiii wrote:

"B.A German, University of Ibadan🌸, Thank you Jesus."

In a report published on 26 January, Legit.ng confirmed that a German school made an offer to the UI graduate.

While she continues to trend online, the UI graduate received another offer related to Germany from a social media user, @Oludeewon.

Taking to his page on 25 January, he wrote:

"My team can help you process MSc admission to Germany 🇩🇪 for free if you are interested. I assume you can speak German, so visa processing should be pretty easy."

He offered her an opportunity to continue her studies in Germany, adding that his team would help process her admission if she is interested.

Reactions as graduate gets another offer

@cathebely added:

"She needs a job, not an MSc. Let her chase a job; we must not keep wasting years in school. You mean she will go to Germany to study an MSc in German? What she has achieved is enough."

@Generalsilas noted:

"I have someone who studied BA French and speaks French fluently in fact she's been a French instructor for over 5 years and looking to relocate through school. What's your advice on the best route and country please."

@iamthatOpsGuy stressed:

"That’s an insult, plain and simple, asking her if she can speak German like that. You people ridicule other people’s personalities just to feel important or worthy."

@IamNEXXES shared:

"You are jumping on the bandwagon because the a German institution has already offered her a teaching role."

@NyangLLP noted:

"Dear men, please dont even think about trying to also post a pic of yourself thinking companies will flood you with offeres. no. no one gives a s#hit about men. we are on our own. if it is a lady, see the kind of reaction. the boychild is and has been neglected for a while. sad."

@FaceCapFarmer said:

"The waiting period is more than 18 months unless she graduated with a first class that is the only way she can get a quick appointment date under category A."

Read the post below:

