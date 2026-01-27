A graduate who bagged double honours in German and French at the University of Ibadan has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) over her daring pitch to the German Language School

A University of Ibadan graduate with a double honours in German and French has earned the admiration of netizens for her bold offer to the German Language School on X (formerly Twitter).

In a viral tweet on January 25, the graduate, with the handle @ifeoolu, stated that she has a B1 Onset Certificate and passed Goethe B1 in addition to her double honours degree.

University of Ibadan graduate blows her trumpet

@ifeoolu also disclosed that she is a professional tutor who has experienced Germany with Germans after she visited the country on a fully-funded scholarship.

She noted that it would be an honour to be a part of the German Language School. In her words:

"I have a B.A in German and French(Double Honors).

"I have a B1 Onset Certificate.

"I passed Goethe B1 (hören and sprechen).

"I am a professional language tutor who has experienced German with Germans after being to Germany on a fully sponsored trip.

"I would be honored to join you."

@ifeoolu quoted a tweet by the German School where they offered to teach a netizen German from A1 to B2 and also employ the fellow if the person could get 1k retweets in 72 hours.

Her tweet blew up, grabbing the interest of many Nigerians with over 37k views. Explaining how she bagged double honours, she wrote in the comment section:

"I applied for German in the University of Ibadan. And we are required to take extra units. All I did was borrow all compulsory French courses in my first year and change my course from German to German and French in my second year. The same process as changing from English to Law."

See her tweet below:

UI graduate gets support from netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's bold move below:

@james_oluborode said:

"This is huge. Well done."

@ibcreatives said:

"Massive.

"Keep soaring high."

@Adachukwudumebi said:

"Go girl… I’m rooting for you."

@VA_Accountant said:

"This is huge. I am rooting for you.

"I hope they see this."

@Peace_Ehinome said:

"I would love to travel there someday to further my studies....Best of luck."

@SUNBLIZZ1 said:

"I invested my retweet. And rooting for your win in advance."

@Liz_Logic said:

"Congratulations Ife.

"Great feat Indeed."

@MissJollofina said:

"How do people get double honors in Nigeria? Which course was offered on your admission letter?"

