A young lady who became a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) after she celebrated graduating from the University of Ibadan with a degree in German has received an unexpected offer

A German Language School publicly offered a job opportunity to the fresh graduate after her tweet went viral, urging her to send a direct message if interested

Many people celebrated with the German degree holder over the job offer, with some attributing it to the power of social media

A University of Ibadan fresh graduate's decision to celebrate her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) has earned her a job opportunity.

In a now-viral tweet on January 23, Oluwaseyifunmi posted her pictures, celebrating bagging a bachelor's degree in German from the University of Ibadan.

Oluwaseyifunmi bagged a bachelor's degree in German from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @germanlang25

Source: Twitter

"B.A German, University of Ibadan,

"Thank you Jesus," Oluwaseyifunmi wrote.

University of Ibadan German graduate goes viral

Her tweet gained immediate traction, garnering 7.9 million views, 22k likes, over 2k retweets and over a thousand comments.

Many netizens sent kind messages as they celebrated Oluwaseyifunmi's academic milestone. Oluwaseyifunmi's tweet caught the attention of the German Language School.

German Language School's offer to UI graduate

The school congratulated her and offered her an opportunity to be a teacher of German. The school directed her to send a direct message if she is interested.

'Congratulations Seyi Funmiii🥳.

"Should you want a job as a teacher of Deutsch , don’t hesitate to dm us !!" the school's handle reaction to Oluwaseyifunmi's tweet read.

Oluwaseyifunmi seems interested as she took to the comment section to express excitement at the offer.

"Thank you very much. I would send you a DM immediately This is so wholesome."

Oluwaseyifunmi celebrates bagging a degree in German from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @germanlang25

Source: Twitter

See Oluwaseyifunmi's tweet below:

People celebrate University of Ibadan graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the development below:

@AfricanMaester said:

"DYK?

"German is the most widely spoken native language in the European Union, even beating out French and English.

"Many people rush to learn Spanish or Mandarin, being fluent in German in Nigeria makes you a rare gem for international schools and European firms.

"It's a high-demand skill that most people overlook. Different language, different level. a very few of the courses studied in Nigerian schools actually makes good money these days...

"On the bright side, she gets to travel, explore, spend other currencies other than Naira. A flex!"

@deckdesmond said:

"X is the greatest social media app ever made. You can be whatever you want to be here."

@Addtcreations said:

"This is what we are saying, get a good course in school, study very well, come out in flying colors and see job hovering over you. But you all are studying Logistics, linguistics et al. Una never ready."

@shimataver said:

"Call it luck or call it grace, but there’s no denying the fact that in this life… an element of it must swing your way in the pursuit of success for you to achieve it. Not the only graduate from her department but here she is with an offer. Congratulations Seyi Funmi."

@benintechboy said:

"Wow, free job opportunity, free visa.

"Grace."

@Ebube_Emechebe said:

"Congratulations Seyiii.

"It's to add German as one of the languages to learn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a master's student who got a visa to study in Germany had disclosed the questions that she was asked during her visa interview.

Student's experience writing exam in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had shared her experience of writing an exam in Germany.

She shared a video of herself in the exam hall, revealing that she had just completed her exam for the day while also sharing her experience.

She mentioned that the lecturers trust her and other students enough not to cheat in the exam, but this cannot happen in Nigeria. In her post, she explained that when it was time for the exam to start, the students dropped their phones casually on the table and began to write, but this cannot happen in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng