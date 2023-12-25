A man was asked how he is able to afford tuition fees in a German university, and he said schooling in Germany is basically free

According to the man, many government universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees even for international students who are not citizens

However, some people who saw the video insisted that one must learn the German language because most courses are taught in German

A man said most state-owned universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees even for those who are not citizens of Germany.

In a video posted on TikTok by DW Berlin Fresh, the man said most states in Germany have universities where no fees are charged.

Man says university education in Germany is mostly free. Photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

Are universities free for international students in Germany?

According to the video, only 150 to 400 Euro is charged as a semester fee and this covers transportation for the student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, the video indicates that only one state, Bavaria, charges non-EU students studying in its universities.

However, some people who saw the video confirmed that public universities in Germany are mostly free, but the courses are taught in German.

It then means anyone wishing to benefit from the free tighter education in Germany may have to learn German.

Masters Portal has a list of Universities in Germany that offer tuition-free Masters.

See the video below:

Reactions as man says university in Germany is free

@Katharina said:

"I live in Austria, this semester I had to pay about 22€ for university."

@huh commented:

"You forget to mention that most of the courses are in German."

@AR13L_X said:

"Brilliant. An investment in your people reaps rewards for all of society. US TAKE NOTE."

@Usedfireextinguisher said:

"One thing these videos never mention is how long and stressful the process is. I planned on coming to Germany for uni and the process has been very challenging, from finding accommodation to the exams you need to take, not to mention, for undergrad you need to know German."

Man advises people relocating to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man advised those relocating to Canada on the type of jobs to choose.

He said it is possible to make good money in Canada while working at a warehouse.

He said it is not everyone who relocates to Canada would have the opportunity to work in an office.

Source: Legit.ng