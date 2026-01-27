A German school continued to trend on social media shortly after coming across the post of a University of Ibadan graduate

The school had given the UI graduate a job offer after seeing the post she made on social media

A young lawyer also started trending online after the school expressed readiness to give her a generous offer

Just hours after a German language school offered a job to a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate following her online post about her degree, a lawyer has been offered a similar opportunity by the same school.

Recall that Legit.ng reported on 26th January, detailing the tweet made by the UI graduate.

German school offers lawyer a chance

The graduate had taken to her page to post photos of herself holding her final year project and attached a tweet which read:

"B.A German, University of Ibadan🌸, Thank you Jesus."

Shortly after her post, a German school came across it and gave her a big offer.

Immediately the post went viral online, a lawyer took to the comments page to try her luck.

The individual, @ifemi_LLB, wrote:

"See free work o Make me self go study German language like this."

As she said this, the German school @germanlang25 reacted to her post, expressing readiness to teach the lady German and also provide her with a big offer, but added a condition.

The post read:

"1k retweets, we teach you German from A1 to B2 and also employ you‼️ You have 72 hours!!"

At the time of writing the post, the said lady @ifemi_LLB confirmed that she had been able to meet the requirement, as she shared an update in the comment section.

She wrote:

"@germanlang25 my people have done more than 1k RETWEETS for me."

Reactions as lawyer gets job offer

@Omofebruary stressed:

"Hi guys,do you by any chance do online teaching? I started taking German classes after lockdown in 2020,but got transferred and couldn’t continue,I might just start again seeing this."

@kenny_xo144 shared:

"How do small account like me give this a try ?? Can I compete and see if miracle could happen? I’m a fresh graduate in Nigeria."

@Dotun88 added:

"This one no know say Nigerians no dey use something like this play😂. Una need 10k reposts sef, we dey ground."

@AdeyeraOwojori wrote:

"Can I keen on this opportunity as well? It's been a dream to work in Germany as soon as well. I would like to leverage on this opportunity if given the platform. Thanks in anticipation."

@Liz_Logic noted:

"Maybe this is the confirmation that I need to go harder on my French classes. No dulling on it at all, glad I started early."

@Generalmark01 shared:

"I'm a historian. Would love to teach history in German language. Consider me please too."

@Iyiola2003 said:

"Me too plssss. Been wanting this opportunity but I got no time for Duolingo, maybe I'll have time for this since I'm done with first semester exams. How many retweet plssss."

