AFCON: Nigerian Man Apologises to Ghanaian Referee who Officiated Semi-final, Mentions Why
People

AFCON: Nigerian Man Apologises to Ghanaian Referee who Officiated Semi-final, Mentions Why

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A Nigerian football analyst has apologised to the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match
  • He shared what he observed after rewatching the matches that the Moroccan team played during the AFCON 2025 tournament
  • Many reacted as he mentioned why he had to apologise to the referee, who faced a lot of criticism after officiating the match

A Nigerian man has tendered his apology to Daniel Laryea, the Ghanaian referee who officiated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

A man shares why he's apologising to the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON match
A Nigerian man apologises to the Ghanaian referee who was in charge of the AFCON semi-final match. Photo: @the.final.thirdtv
Following the match, many people criticised the officiating of the referee, as some also pointed out his mistakes.

After watching how Senegal won Morocco in the AFCON finals, a Nigerian man decided to apologise to the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco match.

On his TikTok page, @the.final.thirdtv, the man stated that he noticed that any referee who officiated any Moroccan game was under pressure.

He captioned his video:

“Special apologies to the GHANA REFEREE. Now we understand better.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON: Reactions as man apologises to Ghanaian refree

Many reacted to the video of the man apologising to the Ghanaian referee.

@Foodplatterng said:

"Apologize to the Ghanian ref for what? Someone that uses his whistle whenever Naija has the ball in dangerous areas."

@Sally Bates said:

"The Ghana referee officiated professionally without any bias."

@sylvanus esona said:

"Bro the was nothing bad with the match between Nigeria and Morocco."

@Nii Amasah Namoale, Esq.

"Show us by video wherever the Ghanaian referee ruled against Nigeria, and I will show you the penalty the Ghanaian referee ignored."

@Augustine Twumasi said:

"Imagine Chukwieze missing a penalty in the 90 minutes and preventing Nigeria from winning a cup? Like they go Kell am."

@Michelle de first said:

"Morocco basically cheated in all games I swear!! They are talking about infrastructure you have good infrastructure and so what?"

@Bodi2023 said:

"This ploy has always been a North African thing, I remember the late Nigerian goalkeeper Best Ogedengbe in the 1980s complaining that the fans were flashing lights in his face in Tunis during a World Cup qualifier when our match was played under floodlights."

@Doc said:

"Has the referee come out to tell u he was under pressure? Why the apology. The guy was probably settled."
In a related story, a Nigerian lady watching the AFCON semi-final match in Morocco burst into prayer as the clash got intense.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Lady analyses referee's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how the Ghanaian referee tried to “save” the Super Eagles during the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

Speaking about the referee's performance, the lady posted a clip from the match to prove her point, sparking reactions from many.

