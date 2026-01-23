A Nigerian football analyst has apologised to the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match

He shared what he observed after rewatching the matches that the Moroccan team played during the AFCON 2025 tournament

Many reacted as he mentioned why he had to apologise to the referee, who faced a lot of criticism after officiating the match

A Nigerian man has tendered his apology to Daniel Laryea, the Ghanaian referee who officiated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

Following the match, many people criticised the officiating of the referee, as some also pointed out his mistakes.

After watching how Senegal won Morocco in the AFCON finals, a Nigerian man decided to apologise to the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco match.

On his TikTok page, @the.final.thirdtv, the man stated that he noticed that any referee who officiated any Moroccan game was under pressure.

He captioned his video:

“Special apologies to the GHANA REFEREE. Now we understand better.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON: Reactions as man apologises to Ghanaian refree

Many reacted to the video of the man apologising to the Ghanaian referee.

@Foodplatterng said:

"Apologize to the Ghanian ref for what? Someone that uses his whistle whenever Naija has the ball in dangerous areas."

@Sally Bates said:

"The Ghana referee officiated professionally without any bias."

@sylvanus esona said:

"Bro the was nothing bad with the match between Nigeria and Morocco."

@Nii Amasah Namoale, Esq.

"Show us by video wherever the Ghanaian referee ruled against Nigeria, and I will show you the penalty the Ghanaian referee ignored."

@Augustine Twumasi said:

"Imagine Chukwieze missing a penalty in the 90 minutes and preventing Nigeria from winning a cup? Like they go Kell am."

@Michelle de first said:

"Morocco basically cheated in all games I swear!! They are talking about infrastructure you have good infrastructure and so what?"

@Bodi2023 said:

"This ploy has always been a North African thing, I remember the late Nigerian goalkeeper Best Ogedengbe in the 1980s complaining that the fans were flashing lights in his face in Tunis during a World Cup qualifier when our match was played under floodlights."

@Doc said:

"Has the referee come out to tell u he was under pressure? Why the apology. The guy was probably settled."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady watching the AFCON semi-final match in Morocco burst into prayer as the clash got intense.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Lady analyses referee's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how the Ghanaian referee tried to “save” the Super Eagles during the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

Speaking about the referee's performance, the lady posted a clip from the match to prove her point, sparking reactions from many.

