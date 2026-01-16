A lady shared how the Ghanaian referee tried to “save” the Super Eagles during the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 4-2 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Speaking about the referee's performance, the lady posted a clip from the match to prove her point, sparking reactions from many

A lady shared how Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea wanted to save the Super Eagles while officiating the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

A lady shares what she observed about Ghanaian referee's performance during the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match. Photo: X/@Tina_RM5, @CAF_online

As many shared their take on the referee’s officiating, a lady named Tina shared how the Ghanaian referee wanted to save the Super Eagles during the match.

On her X page, @Tina_RM5 hailed the referee for being good at his job, stating that he wanted to save Nigeria, but they didn’t take the opportunity.

She said:

“This Ghanaian referee wanted to save Nigeria, but they didn’t take the opportunity, very good at what he does. Well done, Mr. Daniel Nii Laryea.”

She then posted a clip from the match, with the caption:

“Two clear penalties, but this Ghanaian referee wanted to save Nigeria.”

See her TikTok post below:

AFCON semi-final: Reactions trail lady's review

@invertCucurella said:

But Nigeria are complaining.

@Kimhoodhr said:

The hand is in nature position

@EscobarUTD10 said:

Oju de Ma ti iya e ni!!

@SuccessNur39834 said:

Why are you lying ehnnn

@_iambuenoki_

They are now accusing him oooo. I'm really quiet because madeid is stressing me. The way I want to cook them eer

@amaech10055

African soccer was brought 50 years backward as Nig played Ghana instead of Morocco on 14th of Jan.,2026 AFCON in Morocco. FIFA should make rules about host&win mentality and referees from banter countries. Review Nig v Morocco match &sanction the corrupt Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.

@mayor_techh

U no get sense at all

@yve_mensah

Even the penalty shoot out from Nigeria was terrible

@chubbyransom10

You rushed down here to tweet rubbish

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 14, 2026. Photo: CAF_online

Nigeria vs Morocco: Ghanaian journalist criticises referee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian journalist with the Facebook name Bongo Ideas criticised the performance of his countryman, referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, who officiated the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, which the Super Eagles lost by 4-2 in a penalty shootout after extra time.

According to the journalist, also a blogger, his countryman felt like he was told what to do before he stepped out to the pitch.

He highlighted four areas the referee did badly in the match, decrying that he let Ghana down because of his conduct in the game.

