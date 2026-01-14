A Nigerian lady watching the AFCON semi-final match live in Morocco burst into prayers as the clash got tough

As Nigeria plays in the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a Nigerian lady at the stadium bursts into prayers as the clash gets tough.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

A Nigerian lady watching the match in Morocco bursts into prayer as the semi-final match gets tough.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

AFCON semi-final: Nigerian fan prays earnestly in stadium

As Nigerians expressed hope during the semi-final match, a Nigerian lady shared a video of herself praying earnestly.

Identified as @sisialagbo0 on TikTok, the lady was live at the stadium in Morocco to support the Super Eagles as they expected victory in the semi-final clash.

She had earlier decried the unavailability of tickets to watch the live match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Morocco.

In her latest video, she was seen singing and praying as the match got tougher.

The lady captioned the video:

"Hello Osimhen."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail lady's prayers

@kareem balikis said:

"nigerian vs morocco full time draw chelsea vs arsenal arsenal to win."

@fashion/household items in Oyo said:

"Your effort and their effort won't be in vain."

@Isabel Backup said:

"If you are watching sisialagbo video while charging your phone with power bank gather here let be friends."

@Omoshalewaolowoogbnjo said:

"I appreciate your efforts my dear sister."

@Adejoke Ade said:

Na 3in1 u do, na wa ooo."

@Rekiyat Ibrahim said:

"Na that hello osimhen Dey baffle me."

@zulayhar22 said:

"Nigeria for the cup inshaAllah."

@wumzy0099 said:

"why dey hold engineer alagbo wife like that."

Nigeria face Morocco at the AFCON semi-final match.

