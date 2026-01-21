A former Algerian national team player has disclosed what the Desert Foxes should have done against Nigeria

Senegalese referee Issa Sy waved off a penalty appeal for Algeria after Semi Ajayi’s handball with the score at 0-0

The Teranga Lions of Senegal staged a walkout during AFCON 2025 match after Morocco got a late penalty

Former Algerian national team Djamel Benlamri has claimed that the Desert Foxes stars should have emulated Senegal during their AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash against Nigeria.

Senegal walked out of the pitch in the AFCON final after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a late penalty to Morocco, minutes after disallowing the Teranga Lions’ goal.

Issa Sy fails to penalise Semi Ajayi's handball against Algeria. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Sadio Mane intervened and ordered his teammates back to the pitch to complete the match. Brahim Diaz missed a penalty before Pape Gueye scored the winning goal.

The incident sparked global outrage, even though most African football fans supported it, having accused Morocco of wanting to cheat their way to the title.

CAF has launched an investigation into the incident amid calls for serious sanctions against Senegal, including Morocco pushing to strip them of the title.

Benlamri reacts to Senegal's protest

Algeria's AFCON 2019 winner Djamel Benlamri admits that Senegal's protest influenced how referee Ndala managed the rest of the game.

“After the Senegalese players left the pitch to protest the referee’s decisions, he became much more consistent in the remainder of the match. That’s exactly what you have to do in these kinds of situations, while remaining professional,” he said as quoted by Africa Soccer.

He drew comparison to the incident with what happened when his country faced Nigeria in the quarter-final on January 10, 2026, and admitted that his compatriots should have done the same.

Senegalese referee Issa Sy waved off a penalty appeal for the Desert Foxes after Semi Ajayi’s handball, ruling it as a ball to hand as the ball bounced off his thigh.

“Algeria should have adopted the same attitude against Nigeria to make a point. It wasn’t necessarily about actually leaving the pitch, but above all about expressing strong protest,” he added.

The score was level at 0-0 at that time and the Super Eagles went on to score two goals in 10 second half minutes from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams to win the match.

Algerians protest Issa Sy's officiating during 2-0 loss to Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco knocked the Super Eagles out in the semi-final, under questionable officiating from Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.

Fans complained about the officiating at AFCON 2025, describing it as a downgrade on the quality standard set at AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged these complaints and confirmed that CAF is looking into them, having early told the referees to officiate at a very high standard.

Algeria submits petition to CAF, FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Algeria submitted a petition to CAF and FIFA after the alleged poor officiating during their match against Nigeria.

The Algerian Football Federation confirmed this in a statement that it had written to the superior football bodies and requested an investigation.

