AFCON 2025: Ex-Algeria Star Discloses Drastic Action Desert Foxes Should Have Taken vs Nigeria
- A former Algerian national team player has disclosed what the Desert Foxes should have done against Nigeria
- Senegalese referee Issa Sy waved off a penalty appeal for Algeria after Semi Ajayi’s handball with the score at 0-0
- The Teranga Lions of Senegal staged a walkout during AFCON 2025 match after Morocco got a late penalty
Former Algerian national team Djamel Benlamri has claimed that the Desert Foxes stars should have emulated Senegal during their AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash against Nigeria.
Senegal walked out of the pitch in the AFCON final after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a late penalty to Morocco, minutes after disallowing the Teranga Lions’ goal.
Sadio Mane intervened and ordered his teammates back to the pitch to complete the match. Brahim Diaz missed a penalty before Pape Gueye scored the winning goal.
The incident sparked global outrage, even though most African football fans supported it, having accused Morocco of wanting to cheat their way to the title.
AFCON 2025: Prominent Moroccan politician accuses Senegal of 'voodoo' during controversial final, video
CAF has launched an investigation into the incident amid calls for serious sanctions against Senegal, including Morocco pushing to strip them of the title.
Benlamri reacts to Senegal's protest
Algeria's AFCON 2019 winner Djamel Benlamri admits that Senegal's protest influenced how referee Ndala managed the rest of the game.
“After the Senegalese players left the pitch to protest the referee’s decisions, he became much more consistent in the remainder of the match. That’s exactly what you have to do in these kinds of situations, while remaining professional,” he said as quoted by Africa Soccer.
He drew comparison to the incident with what happened when his country faced Nigeria in the quarter-final on January 10, 2026, and admitted that his compatriots should have done the same.
Senegalese referee Issa Sy waved off a penalty appeal for the Desert Foxes after Semi Ajayi’s handball, ruling it as a ball to hand as the ball bounced off his thigh.
“Algeria should have adopted the same attitude against Nigeria to make a point. It wasn’t necessarily about actually leaving the pitch, but above all about expressing strong protest,” he added.
The score was level at 0-0 at that time and the Super Eagles went on to score two goals in 10 second half minutes from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams to win the match.
Morocco knocked the Super Eagles out in the semi-final, under questionable officiating from Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.
Fans complained about the officiating at AFCON 2025, describing it as a downgrade on the quality standard set at AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged these complaints and confirmed that CAF is looking into them, having early told the referees to officiate at a very high standard.
Algeria submits petition to CAF, FIFA
Legit.ng previously reported that Algeria submitted a petition to CAF and FIFA after the alleged poor officiating during their match against Nigeria.
The Algerian Football Federation confirmed this in a statement that it had written to the superior football bodies and requested an investigation.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com