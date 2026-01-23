A Nigerian lady relocated from Lagos to Umuahia and shared her experience as a remote worker

She gave her take on the power supply and internet connectivity in her new residence, comparing it to Lagos

Despite challenges, she stayed positive and highlighted family support as her main reason for relocating

A Nigerian lady, who is also a remote worker, has decided to share her personal experience after relocating from Lagos to Umuahia, Abia State, in the South-East of Nigeria.

Taking to her TikTok account, the lady, identified as @sincerely_oy, decided to do a review on the first day of living and working in the state known for its agriculture.

A remote worker shares her experience after relocating from Lagos to Abia, Umuahia. Photo credit: @sincerely_oy. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

She listed her concerns about relocating as a remote worker, comparing power supply and internet connectivity in Lagos and her new state residence.

While generally positive about her stay, she commented on the city's internet service. According to her, the internet connection in Umuahia was average.

Remote worker relocates from Lagos to Umuahia

In her words:

"At the point of my relocation, my major concerns as a remote worker were power supply and internet connection. I've learned that what they hype here in Umuahia might not necessarily be what you'd hype as somebody coming from Lagos, especially as a remote worker that has experienced stronger network connection in Lagos."

She specifically mentioned that the much-talked-about Airtel 5G in the state did not meet the expectations of someone like herself, who came from Lagos.

"My brother hypes the Airtel 5G so much. I tested it; it was mid. It's not as wonderful as you people are talking about, except you don't know what is fast internet."

The remote worker also noted that she had encountered issues with the power supply but remained hopeful for a swift resolution.

Lady shares her relocation experience from Lagos to Abia, Umuahia. Photo credit: sincerely_yo. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite these initial complaints, she stated that her decision to change environment was a personal one and she had wished to stay closer to her family.

"I'm getting all the support I need from my family, which was my major reason for relocating," she said. "It's not as if anything happened in Lagos that chased me away."

Her disclosure offered valuable insights to Nigerians who have considered relocating to the South-East state.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reaction to remote worker's relocation story

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Life of Uche said:

"I work remotely from Umuahia too. I moved from Lagos a couple of months ago."

Mmeso_oma27 commented:

"There's always light. If they connect the light, you will enjoy power supply."

Chiinwa2 stated:

"MTN fibre X is good, but you need to get time to call and email them."

De Don Emporium commented:

"Why you no come Enugu?"

Remote worker loses job due to light

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a remote worker who got fired from a customer support job she got on Upwork narrated how the lack of electricity ruined her chances.

The lady said that she was expected to stay online during her work time, but not having a grid power supply for a week limited her.

Among those who reacted to her video were a few who wondered why she did not seek a quick power option to save the dollar-paying job.

Source: Legit.ng