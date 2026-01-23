A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she linked up with her oyinbo partner at the airport

In a video, she recounted how she anticipated seeing him and prepared herself 12 days before he landed in Nigeria

Congratulatory messages trailed her video on TikTok as social media users reacted in the comments

A Nigerian lady's long-awaited reunion with her foreign partner has melted hearts on social media.

The emotional moment was captured on video, showing the duo's heartwarming encounter at the airport.

Nigerian lady overjoyed as she reunites with her oyinbo partner. Photo credit: @magtaz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reunites with her white partner

The lady, who had been looking forward to her partner's arrival, documented the special period in a series of posts.

In a video posted via her official account @magtaz, on TikTok, she expressed her excitement as she prepared to meet her loved one.

When he arrived at the airport, her happiness overflowed as she rushed to hug him, tears of joy streaming down her face.

She captioned the post:

"12 days before I meet him. 11 days before I meet him. Till when I finally meet him. I finally meet my man."

Reactions as lady reunites with lover

The response to her TikTok video was overwhelming, with congratulatory messages flooding in from friends, family, and even strangers.

Nigerian lady excited as she reunites with her oyinbo partner at an airport. Photo credit: @magtaz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@RITA said:

"How Una take dey order all these oyinbo, I want to place my own order. Help a sister."

@Rosa Vamva said:

"She brings him flowers. And she is wearing pijamas and slippers I'm too Balkan for all of this."

@Ejide said:

"Why are you people saying that dont give men flowers?but they can put it on their grave when they are no more."

@Wokiischaxo reacted:

"This is a whole vibe sorry but it’s the cutest thing I’d seen for the day may Allah bless you sweety."

@mariam reacted:

"Mashaallah may the union be blessed with barakah and may Allah protect the both of you from all evil eyes."

@Glam by zeezat said:

"Anybody wey run beside me go meet her man na to just stretch my leg for road, all of us no fit single ni."

@intuitive said:

"Lol this was me when I met my long distance husband for the first time, I ran and hugged him, didn’t jump on him as it’s conservative Pakistan / Lahore - and he gave me massive flowers bouquet."

@Nina Kh commented:

"Meet??? Therefore not married. Therefore no hugging!! And flowers to him??? What did you get?"

@Pat added:

"God so much hate here. you are beautiful and take care of yourself. Wish you all the best! I am with Tanzanian, with have almost teenage kids already but people will always hate on mixed couples."

