A Nigerian remote worker has taken to social media to express her frustration as she blamed the government and condemned the new tax law

She shared her concerns over the proposed plan to tax Nigerians and openly spoke about the struggles she faces while doing her job

The lady mentioned the many challenges she goes through to deliver her work and faulted the government over its plan to tax all Nigerians

A remote worker has expressed disappointment at the Nigerian government over the new tax bill, stating that there is nothing the government has done that warrants the introduction of a new tax law for Nigerians.

She made the statement amid plans by the Nigerian government to officially begin implementation of the new tax law on January 1, 2026.

Remote worker condemns new tax law

While many Nigerians have expressed frustration over the tax bill set to be implemented, the lady, who is a remote worker, also took to social media to voice her concerns.

@khadijah_sanusi mentioned in her post that there are many things the government ought to have done for its people, but none of them have been implemented. She added that there are limited opportunities in the country, which forced her to secure a remote job that requires fuel, data, and stable electricity to function.

However, with these basic necessities not readily available, she explained that she spends heavily to make them available for her work. Despite this, the government is about to tax her earnings and deduct from her salary without providing opportunities or basic infrastructure.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"I genuinely wonder why we are acting like we are cool with this whole 2026 tax reform. This is December, January is almost here, and I am very worried. I do not understand why the government decided to start taxing us without doing any of the things we have been asking for."

"As a remote worker, they want a cut of what I am hustling for, what I am earning from another country, just because my own country has no opportunity for me."

"So after paying all this money, what do I get in return from a country that basically lacks even the most basic infrastructure?"

"I am honestly pissed because why would I be paying the same country that can make you lose those remote opportunities due to very bad electricity and poor network, which we are already paying heavily for?"

"To do this same remote work, there is no light. I need an inverter. I need to buy a generator that I will be fueling with so much money. I need to subscribe with so much money without enjoying the network."

"And before you know it, all your data will disappear. Make it make sense."

"Remote work gave some of us hope. Hope that we could take care of ourselves, take care of our families, invest, and live better. But now, the same country that provides little to no opportunities and has increased the cost of living wants a cut of the earnings we are working very hard to earn from another country."

"This is exploitation disguised as reform. They cannot even provide the most basic things we need to make life easier. There is no light, no electricity, no reliable network, yet we are subscribing heavily without enjoying the service."

She added in her video description:

"The 2026 tax reform feels like extortion in disguise, and I feel annoyed each time I think about it."

Reactions as lady condemns tax law

The Black Senator noted:

"I feel your pain, all your question is valid. it's a price for developing. Cost of living is expensive everywhere. It's worse in the west."

boss opo said:

"Other countries will be shouting happy new year use will be shouting happy new tax."

Opeyemi 2435 stressed:

"Your complains are valid and this is the reason to go out and vote when it's time."

vastonly_ added:

"If una start pay this stuff by January I go Just knw say Na fullzz una be very big one."

