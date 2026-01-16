A Nigerian who got fired from a customer support job she got on Upwork has narrated how the lack of electricity ruined her chances

The lady said that she was expected to stay online during her work time, but not having a grid power supply for a week limited her

Among those who reacted to her video were a few who wondered why she did not seek a quick power option to save the dollar-paying job

A Nigerian lady working remotely complained about how an epileptic power supply got her fired from her hourly job she got on Upwork.

The lady revealed that the Upwork job was going to pay her $10/hour. She lost it as she could not get electricity for a full week.

Remote job from Upwork

As a way to keep up with the time-based remote job, the lady (@workingremotelywithoma) said she was always going out to charge her laptop, but that was not just enough.

No matter how much she charged, her laptop battery never lasted more than three hours.

According to her, she lost her customer support job on Upwork because her client said she was not completing her work hours.

Solar electricity at home

As a way not to ruin future job opportunities, the lady got a solar generator that combines a lithium battery, an inverter, and a charge controller all in one pack.

The remote worker also got a solar panel to charge the solar pack. She, however, did not mention the watts rating of the panel or the capacity of the generator.

Watch her video below:

Stanley Worgu wondered:

"Why didn’t u lodge in a nice hotel with 24/7 electricity nd deliver ur assignment! Instead of losing d job?"

Shinebright said:

"How do you guys find gig on upwork. Have been on the site nothing to show for."

Teacha Cynthia asked:

"How much did the solar cost you?"

Domina said:

"I remember one time when I was suppose to log off by 3am. My battery was at 9% at 2:30 and no nepa light, come see prayer."

The remote worker replied:

"Omo, prayers couldn’t solve mine. My login time was 11pm. When my laptop dies, there’s no place to go get charged at that time. I was crying almost everyday, I knew I needed to get an alternative power."

Bright Robin said:

"I lost a $1000 gig on Upwork because of Nepa. I just got the gig that moment, I have actually lost $500 too but the problem was from my team but we go harder next year."

L’damBeauty|Executive Ops VA said:

"How much did you get yours. I just got mine 1000 w battery and 300 w inverter - 230 w panel."

Faves|TheCreative said:

"Honestly this is me, I’d probably invest in a solar or get a power pack, I can’t lose a job because of light issues. Please how much did you buy your solar power generator and can I get their contact."

Zadok2u said:

"Now after struggling to get this money you’ll end up paying tax to the federal government at the end of the year This is one of the reasons we should’ve rejected this new tax bill."

