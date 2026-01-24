A Nigerian woman recently experienced a painful situation when her goods unexpectedly fell on the highway

It was gathered that the woman was crossing the road with her goods when they fell and scattered all over the highway

Following the heartbreaking incident, Nigerians who were around the area gathered to help her pick up her goods

A heartbreaking scene unfolded on a highway in Ibadan, Nigeria, when a woman's goods fell and scattered across the road.

The incident, captured on video, left her in a state of despair, and she had no choice but to pick up the goods from the floor.

Kind Nigerians assist woman whose goods scattered on the highway in Ibadan. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram, Peeter Viisimaa/ Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians join woman to pick goods from floor

An emotional video shared by @lindaikejisblog showed the woman struggling to deal with the aftermath of the accident.

Luckily, a group of compassionate Nigerians sprang into action to help her gather her scattered belongings.

The act of kindness displayed by the strangers was overwhelming, with people from all walks of life pitching in to assist the distressed woman.

The heartwarming display of empathy and generosity left many in awe, as they noted that kindness is still very much alive in the country.

Emotional moment Nigerian woman's goods scattered on the highway in Ibadan. Photo credit: Peeter Viisimaa/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as Nigerians help woman pack goods

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Queennbetty said:

"Kindness is the best form of Humanity."

Leepehh said:

"Brought a good feeling."

Sleek_ladyboss reacted:

"You wonder how God pays you back for always lending an helping hand to others?That’s what u just watched ! Whenever u find yourself in situations like this, help always comes without you asking! Many will rise to help u!"

The.miaki said:

"Am I the only one that saw the truck pusher bashing someone’s car on the other lane?"

Omoluc said:

"Humanity, kindness and love are one tribe and language."

Jhust_eat reacted:

"We are kind people forget. Na condition dey make crayfish bend. Which is really not a good thing."

Thesandypreneur said:

"That's the spirit of community we have that makes me love this nation. You can't take that away from us."

Omo_hakyaino said:

Sanitydeee said:

"Nigeria get kind people, no cap."

Phowoshey reacted:

"Normal normal Nigerians are kind people."

