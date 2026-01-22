A Nigerian lady was so full of emotions after carrying out a pregnancy test at home to know her current status

According to the video, the lady had been waiting and praying for the fruit of the womb and God finally answered her prayers

Emotional reactions trailed her video on TikTok as netizens congratulated her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's emotional reaction to a life-changing development has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The lady, who had been longing to start a family, finally received news that she had longed to receive for a while now.

Nigerian lady emotional as she finally gets pregnant. Photo credit: @nikechukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional as she gets pregnant

Nikechukwu shared her joy and happiness on TikTok, disclosing that her prayers had finally been answered.

The video showed her getting overwhelmed with emotion as she held a pregnancy test, clearly elated at the positive result.

"Sharing this vulnerable moment of mine, after a loss which has led to my testimony. Hoping this serves as an encouragement to someone that God can be trusted," she captioned the post.

Nigerian lady tearful as she finally gets pregnant. Photo credit: @nikechukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady gets pregnant after years

The clip sparked congratulatory messages and support from netizens on TikTok, who were moved by her story.

@BIGessa01 said:

"When she showed the last test I cried for 30 minutes straight guys I didn’t remember I am in the shop congratulations baby ur testimonies are permanent."

@Sinam skincare wrote:

"Congratulations stranger. I tap from your testimony that believing and holding unto God mine is 9years and 31 days today and am still holding unto him strong. I know very soon it will be my turn."

@dees_hair1 said:

"I cried Omo not because I want to get pregnant but because what God cannot do does not exist I see what his doing for others and I know my miracle is close."

@Jane joseph said:

"Mine was bad cause I had pcos so I stop hoping and left everything in the hands of God. Started living my normal life and stop bothering myself and boom it happened."

@WEIGHT GAIN BY BARBIE added:

"I am 5 months pregnant, feels unreal. I keep testing randomly to confirm I’m not mistaken even after I saw my baby in the scan."

@Adesina Adetomiwa commented:

"Congratulations sis. I don’t know how you have felt during your waiting period but yes God can be trusted. He will always answer when it’s due. I remember I was not even sure I wanted a baby and boom it came, but despite all hurdles and obstacles here we are today. Our baby is 10 weeks already. For all waiting unto the Lord and expecting mothers I pray you get your testimonies soon. And remember at all times even when it doesn’t make sense, God will never fail and will never leave you by yourself."

See the post below:

Lady announces her pregnancy to in-laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video showing the reactions of her in-laws after informing them about her pregnancy.

In the emotional video, she presented the result to them one after the other and they screamed, danced and rejoiced happily.

Source: Legit.ng