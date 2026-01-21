A Nigerian lady who attended a popular church in school shared an unforgettable experience she had as a student

A Nigerian lady has opened up about her experience at a popular church when she was a student.

She stated that she schooled in Ghana and decided to attend a well-known Nigerian church there.

In a TikTok video by @thejenniferabah, the lady narrated how the church liked preaching about giving.

She opened up about the posts she held in church and how her pastor called for a donation, which made her sell her laptop.

The lady stated that she lied to her mother that her laptop was stolen, and that was when she knew she had to leave.

She captioned the video:

“Story time about how I sold my laptop, donated the money in church and lied to my mother that the laptop was stolen.”

The lady shared what the pastor told her after she stopped attending the church.

She said in the comments:

“I just remembered that the pastor didn’t actually call me to ask me why I didn’t come to church that day. He came to my hostel! It was actually an in-person conversation. I was shocked."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s expereince in popular church

@Nailtechindelta said:

'I’m still a member, but yes is Christ Embassy, I left the campus fellowship while in school too, because how do you expect students to get that much money to always give, nobody can guilt trip me , I know God for myself, I love Pastor Chris and that’s it, but you see his other pastors, hmmm lemme not talk."

@Chisomo Z Turner said:

"Omg, thank God I was so broke in school. I couldn't even afford to pay attention."

@nkeirukaamanda said:

"In 100l we were ask to write on a piece of paper how much we would give. The pastor looked at it and gave it back to some of us, and said that’s not what the Holy Spirit is telling."

@iamcynthingy • wig influencer said:

"Church activities everyday of the week? So which day is for school?"

@Splendour Delight Services said:

"my daughter did same,dropped her laptop on the Altar because she didn't have money to donate but as a Nigerian mom I got back the laptop from them,told them I'd pay a blogger to carry the story."

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

