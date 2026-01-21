A lady who noticed that her brothers were being wicked to their mother decided to find out the reasons behind their actions

In a TikTok video, she explained what she discovered and blamed her mum’s actions when they were much younger

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady's brothers' actions and what their mum had done in the past

A Nigerian lady came online to reveal that her brothers were being wicked to their mother.

She shared the reasons behind their actions, as she hinted at what happened when they were much younger.

In a TikTok video by @mummy.chika, the lady noted that she was the firstborn and had four younger brothers.

According to her, the brothers do not render help to their mother, who is now older and has a knee problem.

The lady stated that her mother was at fault because she didn’t train her male children to be hardworking, but rather heaped the house chores on her.

She said in the video:

“Mothers please, train your boy children please. It’s very very important. My mummy is suffering from her own mistakes now

She captioned the video:

“I kept wondering why my brothers are wicked towards my mum. Mothers pls train ur boy children.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s family experience

@Ebonyblisscomedy said:

"She should continue cooking for them please. they're men,they deserve to be taken care of."

@atondo_doreen said:

"My mums first son was living in Lagos some years ago, he claimed to be working then covid hit. I was working in a small store and saving money to buy a phone, my mum kept taking my money and sending to him for months. he came back home because he saw he will be taken care of. It’s has been six years now everyone is out of the house and she’s left with him, he doesn’t have a job doesn’t lift a finger in the house, waits for her to serve him and sells her stuff when he needs money. Train your boys!!"

@February 3 said:

"lt really affected me so much. l could do every other house chore, but l don't know how to cook. l am 34 now. but l can't slice an onion well. l live alone, and it's affecting me. Only God knows what l cook, and how it tastes. l don't have a blood sister, and l didn't grow up with my parents either. l grew up with my grandmother, my cousin sister and auntie. l wished l had learned how to cook."

@Oman king said:

"Thanks to my mum, sometimes my woman go day sleep I will cook for her, once I noticed that she is tired, I will cook, I was trained that way."

