A young Nigerian lady grabbed attention as she explained how a man paid for an expensive meal at a restaurant

She mentioned that he didn’t order the food, but the lady he came with did, and she shared details of what she bought

The lady issued advice to men after seeing the reaction of the young man who paid heavily for the food the girl ordered

A young lady grabbed attention online as she shared her observations about a man and a lady at a restaurant she visited.

She issued advice to men not to put themselves in a situation where a lady would spend their money, which they didn’t plan to spend on them, as she shared an experience she had at a restaurant.

Man left silent as lady orders expensive meal, observer speaks. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Teleginatania, Twitter/Mazi_Chinonso1

Source: Twitter

Woman recalls awkward moment at restaurant

She mentioned that she visited a restaurant to get food and noticed two individuals who happened to be in the talking stage at the front. As they approached the server, the lady began to order food while the man said nothing.

The young lady, in a video posted online by a user, @Mazi_Chinonso1, shared how a man didn’t get anything at a restaurant but the lady he came with bought an expensive meal despite being present with cheap options, which wouldn’t have inconvenienced the guy.

She said:

"Some of you will allow shame and ego make you chest billing that’s not your own, because of shame you’ll chest unnecessary billing."

"I went to an eatery yesterday to go get food and I saw this guy and a girl, they came before me and you know the rule, first come first serve."

"The server asked this girl the food she wanted and she said Chinese rice and fried rice, one portion each and then plantain and salad."

"Coming to proteins, the server told her that beef is 1,500, there’s chicken of 1,900, there’s another chicken of 3,500 and there’s turkey 5,000, and the lady requested for turkey."

Despite the high amount of food she bought without considering the man’s pocket, she went ahead to get a big Hollandia Yoghurt.

Young lady warns men after observing restaurant date gone wrong. Photo Source: Twitter/Mazi_Chinonso1

Source: Twitter

She continued:

"She also requested for Hollandia Yoghurt, you know that big pack of Hollandia Yoghurt."

"I was just observing them and looking at that guy, he wasn’t looking nice at all. Like looking at him, you can see that those things she requested were a bit too much for him."

"This food was takeaway, she didn’t eat there. The guy didn’t even have the privilege to discuss with her what she was eating. As they were putting everything together, this girl was like 'thank you so much for this, I really appreciate.'"

The lady went on to speak about the guy and issue advice to men on how to avoid situations like this.

"From his voice you can literally see that he’s pained. What happens to taking chicken of 1,500? Just you take turkey of 5,000. I’m sure they’re still in their talking stage and this guy is very young, very very young. Don’t you, because you’re shy, don’t use shame to spend money that you didn’t plan to spend."

Reactions as lady shares restaurant experience

@Ik_justine2077 shared:

"First rule: Never displease yourself to please another person because they won’t for you."

@jake_nelseen_o2 said:

"I dodge billing so tey my ex begin call me stingy, selfish, shameless 😂 omo e no get bad name wey that girl no call me, all those names still better pass sweet boy 😂💔If I do she go leave, If I no do she go still leave. So why make I still do?"

@justkency noted:

"Women punish weak men. There is absolutely nothing wrong telling that the turkey is expensive. You can say it jokingly and that both beef, chicken and turkey provide the same nutrient in the body."

@Iamsamdan said:

"My dear, na only 2 of una remain wey dey think like this for this country. The rest na business dem dey do dey call am relationship. And for those guys who chest unnecessary billings our of shame, I dey hail o. Keep chesting."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she made the first move on a man she liked at a restaurant.

Woman refuses man over restaurant bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of a lady’s angry reply after he collected her number at a restaurant.

The lady scolded him for not paying for her meal and said she could not date someone with broke energy.

Source: Legit.ng