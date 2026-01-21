Anthony Joshua’s family publicly questioned the decision to prosecute his longtime driver after a tragic crash killed two people

The family of heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has publicly questioned the decision to prosecute the driver involved in the tragic car accident that injured the boxer and claimed the lives of his two friends on December 29, 2025.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, who had been Anthony Joshua's driver for three years, appeared in a Nigerian court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to face charges related to the crash.

The case was first brought before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on January 2, 2026, with Magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun presiding.

According to BBC and Channels TV, Kayode was standing trial on a four-count charge under the Federal Highway Act, Cap F: 135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Ogun state. The charges included:

- Dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1).

- Reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1).

- Driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1).

- Driving without a valid national driver’s licence, contrary to Section 10(1).

Anthony Joshua's family speaks regarding crash

Speaking from the family's hometown in Sagamu, Joshua's uncle, Adedamola Joshua, expressed profound relief that his nephew's life was spared.

"For us, we are very, very lucky that our son, Anthony Joshua, didn't die," he told reporters.

However, he conveyed a sense of compassion for the driver, suggesting that the family does not see a reason for a protracted legal battle. Adedamola framed the accident as an unfortunate one, rather than a malicious act.

He said:

"Taking this man to court is something we don't really see any reason for. He has been driving him and he has been plying the road."

He added:

"So, accidents can happen anytime... The trial is not really worth it because we think accidents can happen anywhere in the world."

Adeniyi Kayode's court case adjourned

A Magistrate Court in the Sagamu area of Ogun state adjourned the trial of 46-year-old driver, Adeniyi Kayode, to February 25, 2026.

During the hearing, prosecution counsel, Nijiwe Richard, requested an adjournment to duplicate the case file to the office of the Attorney General of Ogun State through the Department of Public Prosecution. Richard explained that the move was necessary “in the interest of justice.”

Defence counsel, Abiodun Olalekan, initially opposed the request, stating readiness to proceed with the case. However, Magistrate Somefun granted the application and adjourned the matter to February 25, 2026, for further hearing.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.

