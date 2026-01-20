Verydarkman has shared what he believes could have prevented Anthony Joshua’s friends from dying during their visit to Nigeria

The boxer lost two of his close friends during a visit to Ogun State in December 2025

The activist was still in Morocco when he made the video, showing the object on the road

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has shared a video about Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The sportsman tragically lost two of his friends in December 2025 during a visit to Nigeria. They were involved in an accident while travelling in Ogun State, and only Joshua and his driver survived.

The boxer was later hospitalised abroad, and the incident stirred widespread reactions online at the time.

While Verydarkman was still in Morocco after watching the AFCON match where Nigeria played against the host country, he made a video to enlighten Nigerians.

Standing on a road in Morocco, he pointed at a road sign with the inscription “80” and said that if Nigerian roads had such signs, Anthony Joshua’s accident might have been prevented.

The Ratel president explained that the number on the sign shows the speed limit drivers must obey on that road.

VDM shares more about road signs

In the video, VDM added that while he and others were travelling in Morocco, the police stopped them more than twice to warn their driver about overspeeding. He said fines were also issued for disobeying the road signs, noting that such measures help prevent reckless driving.

VDM also showed the car dashboard to display the speed at which they were travelling. As they approached a bend, he pointed out that speed limits are reduced at such corners and road signs are placed to guide drivers.

He said the Nigerian government and road safety agencies should ensure such signs are installed on Nigerian roads and that police officers are deployed to monitor traffic offenders.

Recall that VDM was among those who reacted to the tragic accident involving Anthony Joshua’s friends.

He blamed a truck parked by the roadside and criticised the government for failing to provide basic road safety infrastructure and called for regulation of trucks on roads in Nigeria.

He also spoke about how the boxer must be feeling over the loss of his friends who had come to celebrate with him in Nigeria. VDM also prayed for the souls of the departed while remembering their families in prayer as well.

Here is VDM's Instagram video about Anthony Joshua below:

