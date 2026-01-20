Destiny Boy’s father cried out after discovering his late son’s SUV was missing days after his death

He claimed the vehicle was taken back to a car dealership under unclear circumstances involving a driver

The emotional appeal sparked mixed reactions online as Nigerians debated the issue and family responsibilities

The father of late Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina, well-known as Destiny Boy, cried out to Nigerians following the alleged disappearance of his son's SUV.

The father announced that he was unable to find Destiny Boy's vehicle just two days after his passing.

Destiny Boy's father cries out after discovering his son's SUV was missing.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the death of the 22-year-old artist made the headlines after his death on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

According to a female friend of his, the young star's death was a result of an unknown sickness. However, in a recent video, the mother of Destiny Boy disclosed that her son died as a result of epilepsy he had been suffering from.

Destiny Boy: Father laments over missing SUV

In reaction to his death, the father, right after mourning him, stated that the SUV jeep, which his son owned, is currently unaccounted for. According to him, the vehicle was taken back to the car dealership under unclear circumstances.

Destiny Boy's father laments concerning the disappearance of his son's vehicle.

Speaking emotionally in a video, Destiny Boy's father stated that both he and his son were present when they purchased the car from Lycon Autos.

In his words:

"Nigerians, please help me. My son has a car, and the car is with Lycon Autos. Although the car is not new, it is an SUV jeep. We went together to buy it. Lycon Autos assigned a driver for him that day to bring the car home. Then Destiny now decided to start using the driver for his personal use. The driver said Destiny owed him, so he took the car back to where we bought it, and I don’t have his number. If the car were to be here, I would have picked it up.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Destiny Boy's father's request

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Lizzykay stated:

"Destiny Boy's parents and Mohbad's parents are siblings ajeh."

OLOOBA FASQEU said:

"Why most of these celebrities no they take good care of their parents?"

MAKA commented:

"So na the car wey he leave be this man’s problem now? Omo"

Oluwatoyin questioned:

"Baba, is that motor more important than your glorious son? Haaaaaaa o ma ga bayi oo."

001zinodict wrote:

"Why be say all these Nigeria celebrities no dey always take care of thier family?"

Destiny Boy’s sister shares more details

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy’s sister opened up about her late brother in an emotional video that surfaced online after his death.

In the clip, she addressed the money ritual rumours trailing the singer following the circulation of a video showing him at a priest’s house.

Many were stunned by what she said about the Afro Fuji star and have continued to ask questions about the viral videos.

