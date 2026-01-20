A young Nigerian lady grabbed attention on social media after she returned from Morocco following the AFCON tournament

The lady had recently travelled to Morocco to watch the AFCON games and eventually returned to her city, Ibadan

She shared a video on social media showing how she was welcomed back and the party that was organised to celebrate her

A young lady who travelled to Morocco to watch the Super Eagles in the AFCON tournament has been welcomed back to Nigeria with a big party following the conclusion of the game.

The said lady shared a video showing the moment she was being welcomed and celebrated by her well-wishers at a location in Ibadan.

Young lady welcomed back to Nigeria

She also showed a banner that was printed to honour her with the words, "Sisi Alagbo, welcome back from Morocco" written on it.

The young lady, in her video, @sisialagbo0, showed a few individuals who also picked a particular design of clothes, as they all styled together to celebrate her return to Nigeria.

A hype man was also seen at the location, as well as a tent and chairs in place for invited people to celebrate her return.

Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria

Joseph Akanni shared:

"U travel go Morocco unah dey organise party, if u come travel to USA or Canada wettin unah go do."

💝FOLHA❤️SHADE added:

"I really like dis woman infact everything abt her."

Ibrahim said:

"I like as u run carry camera comot for that hypeman side."

babafemi07 said:

"God bless your uzzling jare my sister."

oriade05 wrote:

"You didn’t do video of where you’re learning the agbo show us video."

ADELAD CONCEPT added:

"I think you deserve this and even more. You are an update ambassador."

Captain_1705 shared:

"You really make Nigeria proud during this AFCON 🥰 We really appreciate it."

Ola-Autos noted:

"Omo…. Our government no try ooo…. Location change to local settings for 9ja."

Habeebat Arisekola Abdulazeez said:

"On thing I love about her is that she use to appreciate people she doesn't look down on people infact I love her more than words could explain."

akanbigafar137 said:

"i saw even sisialagbo when watching the match."

2 MUCH noted:

"Our people are doing great, our government is doing bad."

Lolly pop added:

"I saw on the screen when we score second goal."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his excitement after visiting a stadium in Morocco during AFCON. He praised the stadium’s world-class standard, saying it felt like a FIFA World Cup venue.

