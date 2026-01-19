A young woman from Morocco grabbed attention on social media after making unexpected comments about Eric Chelle

She spoke about the Super Eagles coach and made a remark about his physical appearance that no one expected

Many people immediately stormed the comment section to share their thoughts after hearing what she said about the coach

A Moroccan lady trends online after she showed interest in and made a romantic comment about the coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, during the recently conducted AFCON 2025 tournament.

The said lady, in an interview, made a statement many people didn’t expect and ended up laughing about what she said about the coach.

Moroccan fan trends online after comment about Super Eagles coach. Photo source: Tiktok/samuel.ahmadu/ballerswdrip, Premium Times Nigeria

Source: TikTok

Moroccan woman shows interest in Eric Chelle

An individual who listened to her words in the video told her that the person she was talking about is married.

According to a video posted online by a user, @samuel.ahmadu, a young lady who is a citizen of Morocco is seen speaking about Nigeria’s participation in the game and their support for the team.

After the lady was done talking, another lady who is also Moroccan spoke, but she spoke about the coach of the Nigerian team, Eric Chelle.

Moroccan woman shows interest in Eric Chelle during AFCON 2025. Photo source: Tiktok/samuel.ahmadu/ballerswdrip

Source: TikTok

She said,

"We also like the Nigerian coach, he's handsome."

The romantic comment and the interest she showed in the Nigerian coach attracted attention on social media, as many people took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as woman speaks about Eric Chelle

Watch the video below:

similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man sent a bold message to Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle ahead of the AFCON semi-final against Morocco. He warned that Nigeria must win the match and said there would be consequences if the team failed.

Young man reacts to Nigeria’s AFCON loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man talked about Nigeria’s loss to Morocco in the AFCON semi-final.

He said a player missed an important penalty because he was not careful. The man said players need to pay attention and stay serious to win.

Source: Legit.ng