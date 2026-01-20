A lady who had been living in the United States has taken to social media to celebrate relocating to Africa eight months ago

Sharing a video of herself taking a stroll, she pointed out what she escaped in America, expressing joy that she is now connected to her ancestors

Mixed reactions followed the lady's post, with some internet users commending her decision to relocate to Africa, while others had different opinions

A lady, with the TikTok handle @iiheart.ceekay, has celebrated her decision to leave America for a country in Africa.

Taking to TikTok, she posted a short video of herself taking a stroll with a write-up that communicated her feelings eight months after she left the US.

Lady speaks on leaving America

According to the lady, she is now free, adding that she escaped the rat race in the US. @iiheart.ceekay expressed delight that she is now connected back to her ancestors.

"I’m free… I escaped the rat race 🇺🇸✈️🌎 I left USA 8 months ago and now I’m connected back with my ancestors," she wrote.

Her TikTok bio said she left America for Kenya.

People react to lady's post

Francis Godswill said:

"Now you’ve connected with them, there’s a lot of work to do and trust me they’d guide you through it all! Glad you’re off the matrix."

IAmAustine said:

"May your ancestors bring you joy and wisdom. Longlife & prosperity."

sammy said:

"Some people are talking bad about Nigerians in the country you come from... As you can see the atmosphere.. You see, everything is good."

Queen Abisola Bello 🇳🇬🌈❤️ said:

"Yes, indeed I love everything about living there. I’m in peace."

👑DaBossTalkShow📺🎙said:

"Madam, don’t go back to Kenya 🇰🇪 u see how Naija is making u fine Abi."

E.F said:

"Ughhh. I hate the landscape of my country, so damned ugly."

Agu 🦁 said:

"Please share some experience... Some of us are dying to get there."

Tammy Alvarez💙 said:

"So proud of you, Diamond. Look at you, I cannot begin to tell you how much I admire you and have respect for you. It does take a lot of courage for people to leave the United States and I hope within the next two years I will be following your lead as you said today in one of your videos, it’s not about being rich and money. It’s about being rich in peace, Rich and family spiritually Rich, great job, queen."

