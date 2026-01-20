Following Destiny Boy’s death, his friends and associates took to social media to mourn him in different ways, including sharing their last moments with him

Some posted screenshots and recordings of their last conversation with the singer before his death went public on January 18, 2026

Legit.ng has compiled the last conversations Destiny Boy had with four people who knew him and had contact with him before his passing

Friends and associates of Destiny Boy took to social media to share the last conversation they had with the late rising Afrofuji star before his death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been taken to his hometown on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, people who knew him shared their last experiences and conversations with him.

Legit.ng compiled the last conversations four people had with the deceased musician.

1. Family friend shares last chat with Destiny Boy

A man, who is a family friend to Destiny Boy, has posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death.

Identified on Facebook as Bright Mj Adieza, the man who posted throwback pictures he took with the late singer, shared their last chat.

What the singer said about his health during the chat got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared.

The man's post was captioned:

“U told of ur health, I spoke with ur dad about it. Its unfortunate I am just hearing about ur death. I am so heart broken. I am sàd."

See the screenshot of chat below:

2. Lady displays last WhatsApp chat with Destiny Boy

A young Nigerian blast grabbed attention as she shared a chat she had with a popular singer months before his death.

She posted it on social media as she spoke about the singer and the good times they shared together before his controversial death.

She lamented the death of Destiny Boy in the post while sharing a video and revealing what might have led to his passing.

3. Man posts last chat with Destiny Boy

A man identified as @haliyahzaggaworld on TikTok took to social media to share his last chat with the late rising Afrofuji star, Destiny Boy.

He mourned the death of the singer and posted their last WhatsApp conversation, as they debated about an upcoming event.

See the last chat below:

4. Destiny Boy’s friend shares his voice note to her

A female friend of Destiny Boy has posted the last voice note the Fuji singer sent to her before his controversial death.

She shared how the words affected her as she expressed pain over his death and decided to post the voice note online.

She captioned the post:

“E still be like dream person wey tell me say I just I forget him I will forever miss him voice. God this one pain me. Koda o. This one deep o destiny boy.”

Hear the voice note below:

Native doctor mourns Destiny Boy, posts video

