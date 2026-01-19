A man, who is a family friend to Destiny Boy, has posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death

What the singer said about his health in the screenshot got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared

Fans and loved ones have mourned Destiny Boy as the screenshot sparked emotional reactions online following the death

A man who knew Destiny Boy has shared a chat he recently had with the rising Fuji singer before his controversial death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Destiny Boy's family friend posts their last chat on social media. Photo: Facebook/Destiny Boy, Bright Mj Adieza

Source: Facebook

Since the announcement of his death, social media has been flooded with tributes, prayers, and messages of sympathy for his family.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Man posts last chat with Destiny Boy

Identified on Facebook as Bright Mj Adieza, the man who posted throwback pictures he took with the late singer, shared their last chat.

The man noted that the singer had told him about his health and shared a screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat.

He said in his Facebook post:

“U told of ur health, I spoke with ur dad about it. Its unfortunate I am just hearing about ur death. I am so heart broken. I am sàd.

See the screenshot below:

A family friend of Destiny Boy posts the screenshot of the last WhatsApp conversation they had. Photo: Bright Mj Adieza

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man’s chat with Destiny Boy

Eludini Ayotunde said:

"RIP to him. Bright you're more or less his family friend I think."

Mally Gotpaid said:

"Rest well champ. Till we meet again to part no more."

Sanni Avosuahi Zainab said:

"Kaii ! It’s well. May His soul rest in peace."

Pretty Zainab said:

"Oh God see my sister wedding that this guy attend I was so shock in hearing this may ur soul rest in peace may this Sunday guide ur soul amen."

BigSlim BigSlim said:

"So painful. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Zainab Agoro said:

"May Allah be with him inside grave... Grave is a place of horror...Only Allah can save him. May Allah forgive his shortcoming Ameen."

Ruffy Print said:

"Why Twitter people changing the narrative that the boy went for Money ritual. I don't like that app Allah."

Patience Jebba said:

"Vanity and vanity is all vanity nothing last forever and nobody knows tomorrow you guys need to repent give your life to jesus christ of nazareth before it's too late hair fire is real."

In a related story, an alleged close associate of Destiny Boy has spoken out after the artist’s sudden death, addressing speculations surrounding what led to his passing.

Video of Destiny Boy’s alleged remains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a video allegedly showing Destiny Boy's remains had surfaced online, intensifying ongoing death rumours.

The clip went viral on social media, sparking concern and questions from many people, with the singer's cause of death still not stated.

Source: Legit.ng