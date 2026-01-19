Destiny Boy’s sister has opened up about her late brother in an emotional video that surfaced online after his death

In the clip, she addressed the money ritual rumours trailing the singer following the circulation of a video showing him at a priest’s house

Many were stunned by what she said about the Afro Fuji star and have continued to ask questions about the viral videos

An emotional video of Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy’s sister, has surfaced online, shedding more light on the untimely death of the music star.

Destiny Boy was reported dead, and as the entertainment industry mourned his passing, old videos of the singer began circulating online, drawing widespread attention.

In one of the viral clips, the late singer was seen participating in a traditional ceremony, which led many to speculate that he may have gone for a money ritual that later backfired.

Reacting in an emotional recording, Destiny Boy’s sister debunked the claims. According to her, her brother did not perform any money ritual and did not die at a herbalist’s place.

She tearfully alleged that the singer was poisoned, but did not disclose who was responsible for the act.

Destiny Boy’s sister shares more about the singer

Speaking further, the late singer’s sister said her brother was too young for such a tragedy to have happened to him.

She sent a message to those allegedly responsible for his death, warning them not to repeat such an act.

The grieving sister continued crying in the video as she urged people to fear God before the recording ended.

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s sister’s video

Reacting, fans of the singer expressed anxiety over her claims and questioned how Ifa could not save him from death.

They sympathised with his family and condemned those they described as wicked over the untimely death of the young music star.

Reactions have trailed the video of Destiny Boy's sister

Netizens reacted after watching the video of the singer's sister speaking about her brother. They shared their take about what happened to him while dragging the people who might have a hand in his death. Here are some comments below:

@princeess22689 commented:

"So the Ife couldn't safe him from been poisoned or die."

@eve_rythingluxury shared:

"And na my guy close friend for London oo.. Sorry sis."

@a_cash0101 stated:

"Rest in peace to him."

@_indianngoddess_ wrote:

"Rest in Peace, God bless his soul."

@saw____deeq said:

"How person go de cry and be doing video what if the video no con save nko?"

