Destiny Boy’s Alleged Close Associate Opens Up on Singer’s Hidden Struggle: “We Tried for Him”
- An alleged close associate of late singer Destiny Boy has spoken out following his sudden death
- The associate revealed the singer had been battling a health challenge before his passing
- Fans and loved ones continue to mourn as the video sparks emotional reactions online
An alleged close associate of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy has spoken out following the artist’s sudden death, addressing speculations surrounding what led to his passing.
Destiny Boy reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.
Legit.ng had earlier shared the sad news, noting that the young singer left behind a child he welcomed with his partner in November 2024.
Since the announcement of his death, social media has been flooded with tributes, prayers, and messages of sympathy for his family.
However, reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died. He is said to be buried today, January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
In a new video that surfaced online, an unidentified man believed to be close to Destiny Boy was seen crying uncontrollably as he spoke about the singer’s final days.
The emotional associate expressed deep pain over the loss, stressing that Destiny Boy was still very young and had a lot to live for.
He reminded the public that death is inevitable and comes for everyone, regardless of status or wealth, while urging people to pray for long life rather than judge the dead.
Addressing rumours and negative comments circulating online, the associate revealed that Destiny Boy had been battling a health challenge before his death
According to him, the singer had been ill for some time, and efforts were made to save his life.
Translating his words, he said: “God, I want to do this video before people start saying rubbish about Destiny Boy’s cause of death. We all came to this life to write our own history. May God rest his soul. Destiny was nursing a health issue in his body before he died; we tried for him, but he didn’t make it.”
The video has since sparked emotional reactions online, with many fans calling for compassion and respect for the late singer and his family as they mourn their loss.
Fans mourn Destiny Boy
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
shakirat_agbeke_ said:
"May his soul rest in peace take heart pls 😢😢😢."
rhi_kky said:
"May Allah rest his soul in perfect peace Insha Allah 🤲🏼🤍."
hamzatsuliat26
"Oh my God,this is painful God 😭."
iam_computer said:
"This is so sad."
diof_67 said:
"It's so sad, but this isn't how to explain. i can't even hear you."
s.o_graphics
"Can’t still believe this."
ajokefisayomi774 said:
"I no even know maybe I no fit see tomorrow like this 😢😭💔."
okeowo406
"Hmmm may his soul rest in perfect peace omase ooo."
tyfor_real
"I no even understand Wetin he Dey talk sef…is he preaching."
wahabola93 said:
"But I never still believe am Sha maybe till next week."
mosesphos28 said:
"Omo died keh I did not know o."
Video of Destiny Boy’s alleged remains
Legit.ng also reported that a video allegedly showing the remains of Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy surfaced online, intensifying ongoing death rumours.
The clip went viral on social media, sparking shock, concern, and questions from fans and the public.
No official confirmation has been issued, leaving many awaiting clarity as speculation continues.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.