Destiny Boy’s elder sister has reacted to the viral voice note their mother sent to the singer before his death, which trended after he died

She shared why her mother used such words, as she shut down rumours concerning her brother’s controversial death

She slammed critics and shared the true reason why their mother used such words on him, sparking reactions from netizens

The immediate elder sister of Destiny Boy took to social media to address their mother’s voice note, which went viral after the death of the late rising Afrofuji star.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Destiny Boy's sister speaks about their mother's viral note.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well, which sparked reactions.

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Destiny Boy’s sister addresses mother’s voice note

Following Destiny Boy’s death, a voice recording of his mother also went viral, in which she was heard laying curses on him.

The words she said sparked allegations against her concerning the death of her son.

In a TikTok video by @adedayo.mistura12, Destiny Boy’s elder sister shut down rumours against their mother and cleared the air about what happened and addressed who was carrying the rumours against her family.

Her words, spoken in Yoruba, are translated below:

“Good afternoon all fans of Destiny Boy, this is the elder sister of Destiny Boy speaking to you. I was born before Destiny Boy. I am seeing some things going viral on TikTok and Facebook, and bloggers have picked them up. Please, was it in your presence that Destiny Boy’s mother killed him? You are cursing Destiny Boy’s mother. Is it possible for a mother to kill her child?

“He and my mum had an issue, and my mother was speaking as a mother so he could listen to what she was telling him. The husband of a single mother, take it easy. Is it just anyone you can talk to anyhow? You are speaking anyhow and even saying he did money ritual. Did he do it in your presence?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Destiny Boy's sister's viral video

@I Love Rayo said:

"Na why she dey swear like that Abi."

@Ibadan housing Signature said:

"that curse too much I beg , the mother no get excuse no matter what."

Destiny Boy's death sparks reactions since it went public on January 18, 2026.

