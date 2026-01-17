A Sierra Leonean man who had accurately predicted the outcomes of 19 matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has given his prediction for the third-place match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Pharaohs of Egypt after losing to Morocco and Senegal in their respective semi-final matches

The third-place match will be played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17, and Eric Chelle has named Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the bench

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with an elite football prediction skill, has given his prediction of Nigeria's AFCON third-place match against Egypt.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 17, Amadu predicted that it would be a tough match.

Nigeria vs Egypt third-place match: Man's prediction

Amadu said he expects Egypt to lock their defence well, adding that the Pharaohs will score first, but that the Super Eagles will bounce back.

He predicted a comeback win for Nigeria. His prediction on Facebook read:

"The third-place AFCON playoff will be tight. The Pharaohs of Egypt, as always, will lock their defense so well. They will score first, but the Super Eagles will bounce back. It's a comeback win for the Men in Green."

Nigeria faces Egypt on Saturday, January 17, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca to decide the bronze medalist in the tournament.

Nigeria vs Egypt: Reactions trail AFCON match

Legit.ng has compiled has compiled some reactions to the match below:

Shimee Silvanus said:

"We Nigerians are not interested in Bronze other than the Gold, this match don't matter to us, whether we win or loose, it doesn't change anything, our aim was to play the final."

Dee Bee said:

"Nigeria should just give it to Egypt and call it a day after it is cafnorth.

"When the west or south start hosting theirs, we will know what to do but for now.

"North should just take it."

Prince Dami said:

"On behalf of we Nigerians, we are telling CAF that we aren't interested, please give it to Egypt , oshiii, radarada."

Hiybee Oloyede said:

"We don't need to disturb ourselves because no matter what the officiating will favour EGYPT. So pleased let just be happy with our guys with any results."

Ali Hammad said:

"Lol, everyone knows the results . We are waiting only for the Egyptian coach the reasons he will give after the match.

"Congrats Green Eagles."

Hanzo Muslims said

"I'm Moroccan, I'll be supporting Nigeria.

"The strong team, no debate. When they lose, they don't make excuses. They have sportsmanship, no dirty tactics like Egypt or Senegal."

Mane Mane said:

"I like Salah and our great African icon Hossam Hassan, but Calvin Bassey, Osimhen, Iwobi, Akor, Nwabaly, Lookman, Bruno, Ndidi and Eric Chelle deserve it."

Nigeria vs Egypt: CAF appoints Moroccan referee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had appointed a Moroccan referee, Jalal Jiyed, for the Nigeria versus Egypt third-place AFCON match, while Algerian Lahlu Benbraham will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Benbraham will be supported in the VAR room by Tunisian referee Haythem Guirat and Moroccan official Hamza El Fariq, forming a multinational video officiating team for the playoff.

The decision to appoint a Moroccan referee comes with added scrutiny, given that Nigeria recently suffered a semifinal defeat to hosts Morocco with many claiming officiating bias, while Egypt have expressed frustration over perceived disadvantages during their own campaign. The refereeing decision follows Egypt’s narrow 1-0 semifinal loss to Senegal, after which head coach Hossam Hassan publicly questioned certain aspects of the tournament’s organisation.

