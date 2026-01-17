Nigeria's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations journey ends with the third-place match against Egypt on January 17

The Super Eagles will face the Pharaohs after losing to Morocco and Senegal respectively in the semi-final matches

Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca will host the match at 5pm and will be broadcast and streamed worldwide

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match between Nigeria and Egypt will be available on multiple TV stations and streaming platforms worldwide.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt will face off at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca to decide the bronze medalist in the tournament.

Egypt and Nigeria faced off in a pre-AFCON preparation match at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16, 2024 and will close the tournament the same way.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to host Morocco after an intense 120 minutes battle in the semi-final, while Senegal scored another win, a 1-0 victory over familiar foe Egypt.

Egypt vs Nigeria team news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in the third-place match with no fitness concerns as captain Wilfred Ndidi and defender Ryan Alebiosu are passed fit.

Nigeria will be without Calvin Bassey who picked up a yellow card against Morocco and is suspended for the match, a decision from referee Daniel Laryea, which Nigerians are unhappy about.

Cyriel Dessers rejoined the Super Eagles camp ahead of the third-place playoff, having withdrawn from the camp before the knockout stage due to injury.

According to EFA, head coach Ibrahim Hassan confirmed that the Pharaohs have two absentees: Yasser Ibrahim is out due to lower back pain, while Ahmed Fatouh has a hamstring tear.

Egypt vs Nigeria preview

According to the NFF, Nigeria and Egypt have met 24 times in all competitions, nine of which have come at the Africa Cup of Nations, the last of which was in 2021.

Nigeria has won five of their nine times they have faced Egypt at AFCON; Egypt won two, while two ended in a draw. The matches have seen 25 goals, 12 for Nigeria, 13 for Egypt.

This match will be the second time they have met in the third-place playoff, the first of which was in 1976, which Nigeria won 3-2 after a brace from Haruna Ilerika and a strike from Muda Lawal.

As noted by CAF, both sides have won a combined 10 AFCON titles, seven for Egypt and three for Nigeria, and a combined 11 bronze medals, eight for Nigeria and three for Egypt.

Four African Footballer of the Year gongs will be involved in the match, two for Mohamed Salah and one each for Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile and other devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC channels for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

Calvin Bassey breaks silence

Legit.ng reported that Calvin Bassey spoke ahead of Nigeria's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Fulham defender, who will miss the match due to suspension, admits that he is gutted that his tournament will end with a loss in the semi-final.

