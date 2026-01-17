A prophet who caught people's attention for accurately predicting Nigeria's semi-final defeat has predicted the result of the Senegal versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

According to the prophet, one of the teams will win over the other by a lone goal, and he mentioned the side that will carry the day

Mixed reactions have followed the prophet's prediction, with some urging bettors to apply caution and not take the cleric's statement seriously

A prophet, known on TikTok as Eye of the Spirit, has given his prediction ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

The final will be played on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat at 8 pm local time.

Senegal vs Morocco: Prophet's AFCON final prediction

In a video released on TikTok, the prophet predicted a win for the host nation, Morocco. He said:

"Morocco, Senegal, who is the winner? Just this (points a finger up to indicate one) will separate them, I repeat. Morocco is the winner."

He warned people not to put their trust in his prediction, but rather in God.

"It is just a game don't put all your trust into it. Just trust God."

Sharing another video, he wrote that the game will be decided by a lone goal difference.

"Morocco 🇲🇦 is going to win by a lone goal difference."

AFCON final: Prophet's prediction stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophet's prediction below:

Rosy🌹💕 said:

"Is like every African country should be using black power now. Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkk so na like this we go de do am now?. oya ooooooo. every country should cook themselves."

KOJO O ONE 🤝🌹 said:

"Sometimes we don’t need any prophet to tell us who win because we have a win and is the team that will be in the home please if you like go and check from 2000 come and see please remember everybody will tell you that Morocco will win but they can’t win because they are not the home team."

C-Rif🧿 said:

"You are definitely wrong, I am telling you this Afcon is for Senegal Inchallah."

Ed_tech said:

"Dear Gamblers do not rely on any prophecy to stake a game. Use your intuition."

FestusDeGreat said:

"Bro rest nah. you don make me lose money."

l'ointe de JESUS said:

"Please mog i ask you a question : Man of God, there will be extra time and a penalty?"

